Advertisement
AD

Key Reason Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Keep on Growing: Chris Burniske

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Professional market and crypto analyst believes both assets will move forward in foreseeable future
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 9:01
Key Reason Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Keep on Growing: Chris Burniske
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As we dissect Chris Burniske's outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum, it is essential to understand that while trends may shift and the allure of altcoins may vary, BTC and ETH maintain their growth trajectory for fundamental reasons.

Advertisement

Burniske's remarks highlight sentiment that has echoed across the crypto community: Bitcoin and Ethereum have established themselves as the stalwarts of the space, not merely due to market capitalization but also because of their foundational roles. 

ETHUSD
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Bitcoin continues to be perceived as digital gold, a store of value that investors turn to, especially in the face of fiat currency inflation or political instability. Its capped supply of 21 million coins instills a scarcity that appeals to both traditional and modern investors seeking a hedge against inflation.

Let's turn to the technical analysis of the charts provided. Bitcoin, as observed, has maintained a strong uptrend, punctuated by higher highs and higher lows, a bullish indicator. The moving averages – a tool used to smooth out price action over a given time frame – are in perfect bullish alignment, with the price consistently finding support at these levels. Notably, the 50-day moving average acts as dynamic support, a sign that the bull trend is robust.

Related
Bloomberg Expert Decodes Meme Coin

Ethereum's chart depicts a similar story of bullish momentum. The price action remains above the key moving averages, with the 50-day moving average serving as support for the recent price pullbacks. This indicates ongoing buyer interest and a sustained uptrend.

While many may switch allegiances between BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies, the foundational strength and ongoing developments of Bitcoin and Ethereum suggest their growth is likely to persist. 

#BTCTUSD #Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple CTO Speaks on Challenging XRP Question
2024/03/11 08:57
Ripple CTO Speaks on Challenging XRP Question
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $71K, Logs New Record Peak
2024/03/11 08:57
Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $71K, Logs New Record Peak
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum ETF Approval Odds Plummet. Here's Why
2024/03/11 08:57
Ethereum ETF Approval Odds Plummet. Here's Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Non Fungible Conference is “so back” in Lisbon: 28-30 May
Stablecoin Studio on Sui, S3, to Give Sui Developers Compliant Payment Processing Stablecoin Applications
Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, Receives Courtesy Visit From Gluwa
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Key Reason Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Keep on Growing: Chris Burniske
Ripple CTO Speaks on Challenging XRP Question
Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $71K, Logs New Record Peak
Show all