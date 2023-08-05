Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Software Libraries to Be Released by Tether

Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex and Tether, shared details of technical progress of segment of Tether's activity community typically overlooks

With the new software by Tether, its Bitcoin (BTC) mining capacities will be managed in a more efficient way. Eventually, parts of this software will be released on open source platforms, Paolo Ardoino says.

Tether devs prepare new software for Bitcoin (BTC) mining, CTO Ardoino contributed

Engineers of Tether are almost ready to release new JavaScript libraries designed for sending commands to Bitcoin (BTC) mining hardware, including WhatsMiner, AvalonMiner and Antminer devices. The new software builds will be "high-quality, polished and modular," Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino tweeted today, Aug. 5, 2023.

Also, he stressed that he directly contributes to Moria, a mining farms orchestration instrument. The new developments are based on Holepunch technology.

As Ardoino mentioned earlier, Moria allows the items of the Bitcoin (BTC) mining ecosystem to interact with each other in a more streamlined, secure, attack-resistant and cost-efficient way:

Each device / miner will be identified by a pub/priv key and can stream data (hypercores) / receive commands (via hyperswarms) in an encrypted and secure way. Lower firewall configuration complexity, more resilient to failures, easy replication across sites. Feels more maintainable and modular than whatever we tried today

As covered by U.Today previously, starting from May 2023, the USDT issuer Tether supports ESG-compliant Bitcoin (BTC) mining in Uruguay.

In this field, Tether works together with local energy operators in order to create a sustainable "green" Bitcoin (BTC) mining ecosystem in LatAm based on renewable energy sources.

Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty inches closer to second decline in row after new ATH

That is why, besides the control over the Bitcoin (BTC) mining processes, the new technologies will also be used for energy production monitoring, CTO Ardoino concluded.

As such, Tether now leverages all top brands of Bitcoin (BTC) mining hardware (ASICs): WhatsMiner by MicroBT, AvalonMiner by Canaan, Antminer by Bitmain.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty faces its second negative adjustment in a row. After setting a fresh ATH, it dropped by almost 3% on July 26, 2023.

As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) stagnates, the next adjustment will also bring a 0.46% reduction, as estimated by the BTC.com tracker. It is set to happen Aug. 8. Right now, this metric is sitting at 52.33 T.