Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Might Rally After Minor Dip: Trader

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) could be on the brink of a rebound as traders eye key retracement levels
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 19:59
Bitcoin (BTC) Might Rally After Minor Dip: Trader
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Christopher Inks, a seasoned trader, has his eye on Bitcoin's next move. 

Advertisement

In his post on the X social media network, Inks predicts that Bitcoin could be gearing up for a rally, with a focus on the approximately 70.5% retracement level. 

Investors and enthusiasts are watching closely as Bitcoin's dance around this crucial market threshold could set the tone for its near-term trajectory.

A technical view

The chart shared by Inks offers a visual representation of Bitcoin's price movements, featuring a series of Fibonacci retracement levels — a popular tool among traders for identifying potential reversal points on charts based on past movements. 

Related
India Cracks Down on Binance, Huobi, and Other Top Crypto Exchanges

The highlighted area around the 70.5% level is particularly intriguing since it aligns with a substantial volume of traded Bitcoin. This might indicate possible support. 

With the price hovering near this level, traders speculate whether it will serve as a springboard for the cryptocurrency's value or if further consolidation is on the horizon.

Optimism and caution

On the flip side of this bullish prediction is a sobering perspective from CryptoQuant analysts who warn that the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF could trigger a "sell the news" event. This could possibly send Bitcoin down to a low of $32,000. 

This cautionary stance is supported by historical patterns of price corrections following periods of high unrealized profits for Bitcoin holders, particularly when the digital asset has surged past significant milestones (like the recent $40,000 mark).

Market corrections are not uncommon and are often part of the ebb and flow of trading cycles. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 28
2023/12/28 20:16
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image India Cracks Down on Binance, Huobi, and Other Top Crypto Exchanges
2023/12/28 20:16
India Cracks Down on Binance, Huobi, and Other Top Crypto Exchanges
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/28 20:16
SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Step Into the Future of Crypto at the Crypto Vision Conference 2024 in Makati!
BoneX Margin Makes History By Being The First Platform To Provide 20% Cash Back
RepubliK Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Web3 Security in Social Media
Metaverse Onlife Zone (MOZ) Gears Up for IEO on Koinpark: Redefining Precision in Virtual Synchronization
Don't Just Trade, Thrive: Unlocking the KoinBay Advantage
World K-Pop Center's Grand Event on December 29: "Click the Star in Seoul" Unveiling KPC's Global Vision
Three New Products Unveiled By RENEC Blockchain, Opening Up Profitable Investing Opportunities
Swych Finance Releases the Next Generation of Decentralized Perpetual Exchanges
Clock Ticking: 6 Hours Left in MetaWin's Thrilling $1 Million USDC Prize Race
Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Completes $13.5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT
Show all
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Might Rally After Minor Dip: Trader
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 28
India Cracks Down on Binance, Huobi, and Other Top Crypto Exchanges
SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Intriguing Trend on Ethereum (ETH)
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Hit $10,000, Lark Davis Believes
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 28
Ethereum (ETH) $3,600 Target Indicated by Top Trader
Ark Invest Exits GBTC Completely Before Bitcoin ETF Goes Live
Show all
Advertisement
AD