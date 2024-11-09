Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose 24% by End of 2024, CryptoQuant CEO Says

Advertisement

As Bitcoin (BTC) finally set a new all-time high triggered by U.S. presidential elections result, more and more traders predict the rally to expand in Q4, 2024-Q1, 2025. Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of leading on-chain analysis firm CryptoQuant, says the picture might be more about nuances.

Bitcoin (BTC) to $58,974: Scary prediction by CryptoQuant CEO

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, might close 2024 at the $58,974 mark. CryptoQuant's CEO Ki Young Ju shared this prediction today on X, but hopes he is wrong. Yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) posted an all-time high over $77,200 on major spot exchanges.

As such, CryptoQuant CEO's prediction spells an almost 24% drop for the orange coin. Given the fact that in some years, the yearly close is preceded by a "Santa Claus Rally," Bitcoiners should be prepared for even more pain.

Ki Young Ju is running a forecast prediction for paid users of his service. The closest bet will be rewarded with 0.1 BTC, which is equal to $7,662 at current prices.

His X audience is more enthusiastic about the prospects for Bitcoin (BTC) in late Q4, 2024. About half of the commentators came out with six-digit predictions.

Historically, predicting Bitcoin (BTC) performance in December is a challenging task. In the last 10 years, BTC registered five "red" months and five "green" months, as per CoinGlass.

Image by CoinGlass

It should be noted that December 2020 — the previous last month of the halving year — was the best month for the BTC price in almost five years with a 46.92% upsurge.

Most brutal week for Bitcoin (BTC) bears in months

Alongside August, December is the only month with positive average returns and negative median ones, as per 2013-2024 observations.

The last week injected significant optimism into the Bitcoin (BTC) community. The end of the U.S. presidential elections saga and the much-anticipated Fed rate cut pushed the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high.

This spike caught Bitcoin (BTC) bears off guard. In just three days — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — they suffered a net liquidation of short positions equal to one-third of a billion dollars.

For all cryptocurrencies combined, this metric exceeded a whopping $750 million.