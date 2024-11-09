    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose 24% by End of 2024, CryptoQuant CEO Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Amid spike of general optimism in crypto, moderate Bitcoin (BTC) bull Ki Young Ju posts alarming midterm forecast
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 12:16
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose 24% by End of 2024, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As Bitcoin (BTC) finally set a new all-time high triggered by U.S. presidential elections result, more and more traders predict the rally to expand in Q4, 2024-Q1, 2025. Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of leading on-chain analysis firm CryptoQuant, says the picture might be more about nuances.

    Bitcoin (BTC) to $58,974: Scary prediction by CryptoQuant CEO

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, might close 2024 at the $58,974 mark. CryptoQuant's CEO Ki Young Ju shared this prediction today on X, but hopes he is wrong. Yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) posted an all-time high over $77,200 on major spot exchanges.

    As such, CryptoQuant CEO's prediction spells an almost 24% drop for the orange coin. Given the fact that in some years, the yearly close is preceded by a "Santa Claus Rally," Bitcoiners should be prepared for even more pain.

    Ki Young Ju is running a forecast prediction for paid users of his service. The closest bet will be rewarded with 0.1 BTC, which is equal to $7,662 at current prices.

    His X audience is more enthusiastic about the prospects for Bitcoin (BTC) in late Q4, 2024. About half of the commentators came out with six-digit predictions.

    Historically, predicting Bitcoin (BTC) performance in December is a challenging task. In the last 10 years, BTC registered five "red" months and five "green" months, as per CoinGlass.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGlass

    It should be noted that December 2020 — the previous last month of the halving year — was the best month for the BTC price in almost five years with a 46.92% upsurge.

    Most brutal week for Bitcoin (BTC) bears in months

    Alongside August, December is the only month with positive average returns and negative median ones, as per 2013-2024 observations.

    The last week injected significant optimism into the Bitcoin (BTC) community. The end of the U.S. presidential elections saga and the much-anticipated Fed rate cut pushed the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high.

    This spike caught Bitcoin (BTC) bears off guard. In just three days — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — they suffered a net liquidation of short positions equal to one-third of a billion dollars.

    For all cryptocurrencies combined, this metric exceeded a whopping $750 million.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

