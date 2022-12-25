Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Minority Addresses' Amount Breaks Records

Sun, 12/25/2022 - 14:42
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Minor crypto investors turn extremely greedy for BTC and ETH
Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Minority Addresses' Amount Breaks Records
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The number of investor wallets holding relatively small amounts of the key cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH, is breaking old records and setting new ones. According to Glassnode, the number of investors, traditionally referred to as shrimps, crabs and other sea creatures, with the exception of whales and sharks, is growing by the day.

Greed is on for Bitcoin and Ethereum holders

Overall statistics for Bitcoin show that the number of non-zero addresses reached a monthly high of 43.33 million in December. Of these, 11.4 million addresses are held by investors with balances greater than 0.01 BTC, which is an all-time high. The same goes for those holding more than 1 BTC, of which there are currently 976,444 addresses.

The number of those who have a balance higher than 10 BTC is 155,000, which is the highest in three years, and those who hold more than 100 BTC are now at their highest since the beginning of the year.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Exchange Flows Show Bull Horns

The same pattern is seen in Ethereum, where the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 ETH reached a four-month high of 22.8 million addresses. Moreover, the number of those holding more than 10 ETH reached an all-time high of 351,715, while the number of addresses with more than 100 ETH reached a 21-month high of 48,295.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
12/25/2022 - 14:53
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 25
12/25/2022 - 13:54
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Exchange Flows Show Bull Horns
12/25/2022 - 12:52
Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Exchange Flows Show Bull Horns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev