Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Minority Addresses' Amount Breaks Records

The number of investor wallets holding relatively small amounts of the key cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH, is breaking old records and setting new ones. According to Glassnode, the number of investors, traditionally referred to as shrimps, crabs and other sea creatures, with the exception of whales and sharks, is growing by the day.

Greed is on for Bitcoin and Ethereum holders

Overall statistics for Bitcoin show that the number of non-zero addresses reached a monthly high of 43.33 million in December. Of these, 11.4 million addresses are held by investors with balances greater than 0.01 BTC, which is an all-time high. The same goes for those holding more than 1 BTC, of which there are currently 976,444 addresses.

The number of those who have a balance higher than 10 BTC is 155,000, which is the highest in three years, and those who hold more than 100 BTC are now at their highest since the beginning of the year.

Ads Ads

The same pattern is seen in Ethereum, where the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 ETH reached a four-month high of 22.8 million addresses. Moreover, the number of those holding more than 10 ETH reached an all-time high of 351,715, while the number of addresses with more than 100 ETH reached a 21-month high of 48,295.