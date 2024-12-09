Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Break $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Sniff $0.5, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Form Hidden Cup and Handle Pattern?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    While market gathers resources for breakthrough, it's important to stay put
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Break $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Sniff $0.5, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Form Hidden Cup and Handle Pattern?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As it continues to struggle to break the historic $100,000 barrier, many investors have found the recent price action of Bitcoin to be both exciting and frustrating. Due to strong market forces opposing the asset's upward momentum, this crucial level has turned into a psychological and technical resistance. The asset has been consolidating around $100,000 following its robust rally from $25,000 earlier this year, according to an analysis of Bitcoin's chart.

    Though the recent stagnation suggests caution, the surge brought hope. The aggressive selling pressure from whales is a primary cause of this pause. The price of Bitcoin has been under a lot of downward pressure as a result of these big holders selling off their holdings around the $100,000 mark. This pattern is supported by the recent increase in sell-side volume, which makes it more difficult for the asset to acquire sufficient momentum to overcome the resistance.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Overall, this price movement is similar to what has been seen in past market cycles. Bitcoin's historical patterns as previously discussed point to significant corrections and consolidations close to significant psychological levels prior to subsequent movements. Similarly, the $100,000 threshold functions as a barometer for the strength of the asset and the mood of the market. Another element preventing upward momentum is early investors' profit-taking.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Break $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Sniff $0.5, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Form Hidden Cup and Handle Pattern?
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals Surprising Bitcoin Past: Details

    Both long-term holders and short-term traders are cashing in on their gains as Bitcoin has risen more than 300% from its lows this year, which is adding to the selling pressure. Technically speaking, support levels at $84,000 and $93,000 are still crucial. While a clear break above $100,000 would probably draw new buying interest, a breakdown below these levels might lead to a more significant correction. For now, Bitcoin's ability to withstand selling pressure and rekindle bullish sentiment will determine whether it reaches $100,000 and beyond. History indicates that Bitcoin prospers in the midst of the real struggle.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin's suspicious ascent

    Both retail traders and institutional players have taken notice of Dogecoin as it is getting closer to the psychological level of $0.5. But the graph conveys a warning as much as an optimistic message. The fact that DOGE is presently trading inside a clearly defined ascending channel indicates both vulnerability and bullish momentum.

    Dogecoin's market is optimistic as evidenced by the ascending channel's consistent higher highs and higher lows. However, problems could arise if there is a breakdown below this channel's lower boundary.

    Related
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What Is Happening?
    Sat, 12/07/2024 - 16:00
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What Is Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Such a move might signal a major price decline since it would signify a breach of the support trendline. The current uptrend may be reversed if DOGE drops below $0.38, the next crucial support level that could lead to a deeper correction. In contrast, DOGE might surpass $0.5 if it breaks above the channel's upper boundary.

    This would probably spark new interest in purchasing, accelerating the upward trend. Dogecoin would require higher trading volume and persistent bullish sentiment for this to occur as both have been erratic in recent sessions.

    Although DOGE appears to be in a reasonably healthy zone based on the current RSI levels, a pullback could be preceded by a move into overbought territory. Furthermore, there has been a slight decline in trading volumes, which is a red flag for bulls. If volume confirmation is lacking, any breakout could be short-lived.

    Shiba Inu's hidden pattern

    The rounded bottom that formed between mid-June and late-October appears to be the cup in this scenario, while the slight consolidation phase in early November could be interpreted as the handle. The general shape is consistent with the traits of this traditional pattern even though it is not a textbook example. If verified, SHIB might see a bullish breakout that pushes it to higher price levels.

    At the moment, SHIB is trading just below its most recent local highs at about $0.00003179. To achieve the bullish scenario Shiba Inu must overcome the immediate resistance level at $0.00003500. If this level is successfully broken, the price may move toward its next target, which is $0.00004000, a crucial psychological barrier for the asset. The lower limit of the handle and $0.00002700 provide SHIB with strong support on the downside.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 7
    Sat, 12/07/2024 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    The bullish pattern may be invalidated and further retracement may result if prices drop below this level. The previous consolidation occurred at $0.00002200, which would be the next critical support. But in order to fully validate the cup and handle pattern, SHIB will require a surge in trading volume, which has been comparatively low in recent sessions. Determining whether the breakout has the momentum to hold itself or if it runs the risk of turning into a false signal will depend on this.

    #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:07
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Break $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Sniff $0.5, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Form Hidden Cup and Handle Pattern?
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD