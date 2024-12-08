Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu Skyrockets to $0.000033 — Bigger Moves Ahead?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu surged as much as 8%
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 10:42
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets to $0.000033 — Bigger Moves Ahead?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has steadily risen over the last two days, culminating in a retest of $0.000033 in today's trading session.

    Advertisement

    Notably, Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH), have increased in the last 24 hours. BONE was up 7% from the previous day and 12% weekly; LEASH was up 3% daily and 5% weekly. Shiba Inu surged as much as 7% daily.

    Following a significant decline in Thursday's session, Shiba Inu started rebounding on Friday from lows of $0.0000293. Positive sentiment across the broader crypto market has benefited meme coins, including SHIB.

    HOT Stories
    "Most Powerful" XRP Chart Shared by Legendary Trader Brandt
    120 Million XRP Grabbed on Dip as Whales' Activity Picks Up
    Cardano Constitution Finally Accepted: What to Know
    Key Driver for Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow

    As Bitcoin consolidated slightly below the $100,000 mark in the last three days, funds have redistributed to alternative cryptocurrencies known as altcoins. According to Santiment, Meme coins are quietly having more mini-breakouts this weekend.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Shiba Inu also partook of the bullish sentiment in the market, extending its rebound over the weekend to reach the critical $0.000033 level.

    The $0.000033 level remains significant as SHIB's advance stalled at this level on Dec. 1 and 4, making it a key resistance point that traders and investors are keeping an eye on.

    Related
    85 Trillion SHIB Might Be Activated if Shiba Inu Makes This Move
    Sat, 12/07/2024 - 15:45
    85 Trillion SHIB Might Be Activated if Shiba Inu Makes This Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, SHIB had slightly eased, up 2.76% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000318 and up 4.66% in the last seven days.

    Meanwhile, optimism is brewing in the Shiba Inu community, which awaits incoming developments. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya recently hinted at current efforts in bringing Zama's latest innovation fhEVM coprocessor to Shibarium, which would pave the way for confidential and verifiable on-chain experiences.

    What's next for SHIB price?

    Shiba Inu has confirmed a short-term barrier at the $0.000033 price level, having failed to surmount it on two occasions. For SHIB to continue its rally, it must decisively break and sustain above this level.

    Related
    3.16 Billion SHIB: What Happened in November?
    Sun, 12/01/2024 - 14:42
    3.16 Billion SHIB: What Happened in November?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A breakout could pave the way for further gains, while a failure to do so might lead to consolidation or a short-term retracement.

    If SHIB surges past this level with strong volume, it could signal the start of a more significant rally, with potential targets at $0.000035 and then $0.000039.

    On the other hand, failure to break this resistance might result in a dip, with $0.000030 and $0.000029 acting as potential support levels to watch in the short term.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 8, 2024 - 9:57
    XRP Forms First Major Bearish Signal
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 8, 2024 - 9:36
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Urges US to Ditch Gold and Buy Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Skyrockets to $0.000033 — Bigger Moves Ahead?
    XRP Forms First Major Bearish Signal
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Urges US to Ditch Gold and Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD