Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Should Keep Eye on This Price Level

Godfrey Benjamin
With Bitcoin charting impressive rally, market analyst Ali Martinez has named two price levels to watch
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 13:15
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Should Keep Eye on This Price Level
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) sparked a new frenzy lately after briefly surging past the $40,000 resistance level for the first time since April 2022, and it is the obvious highest level for 2023. With this trend, getting carried away with FOMO — Fear of Missing Out — is likely, and top market analyst Ali Martinez has shared two key Bitcoin levels to keep an eye on.

At the time of writing, BTC is worth $41,511.85, up 5.11% in the past 24 hours, atop a 102% jump in trading volume to $32,083,399,386.

According to Martinez's chart, the next most important price Bitcoin will likely breach is $47,360. While Bitcoin's current outlook suggests retesting this price level is possible in the mid- to long term, the analysts named the $37,000 price zone as the next crucial support zone to watch.

Bitcoin's growth thus far this year has been eclectic, jumping from around $16,663 at the start of the year. The more than 150% year-to-date (YTD) gain has helped it change its narrative in no small measure. Should the coin now succeed in breaching the $47,360 level as Martinez suggested, Bitcoin might ultimately soar beyond $50,000.

Is Bitcoin (BTC) at $50,000 possible?

With Bitcoin's all-time high pegged at $68,789.63, retesting the $50,000 resistance level and more is possible, seeing as the coin has achieved this feat before.

While mainstream institutional investor interest in Bitcoin remains high, as showcased by MicroStrategy's consistent accumulations, the potential likelihood of the SEC approving a Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product will usher in the massive capital that the coin needs to chart an ambitious price surge.

Bitcoin, for now, has shown that while in stealth mode, it can surprise investors with its impressive price maneuvers.

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

