SHIB Price Analysis for July 19

Bears are back in the game at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone down by 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of the meme coin is falling after setting a local resistance of $0.00001534. If the situation does not change, there is a possibility of a decline to the $0.00001445 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls are facing trouble on the way to local peaks. The current daily bar is within yesterday's candle, which means buyers might need some time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.000014-$0.000015 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of its peak. If it happens with a long wick, traders may see a local correction to the $0.000014 mark soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001478 at press time.