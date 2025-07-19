Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for July 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 19/07/2025 - 12:34
    Has decline of SHIB started yet?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for July 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are back in the game at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone down by 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of the meme coin is falling after setting a local resistance of $0.00001534. If the situation does not change, there is a possibility of a decline to the $0.00001445 mark by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls are facing trouble on the way to local peaks. The current daily bar is within yesterday's candle, which means buyers might need some time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 11:35
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.000014-$0.000015 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of its peak. If it happens with a long wick, traders may see a local correction to the $0.000014 mark soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001478 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jul 21, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Fundamental Shift, XRP Sky Is Not Limit Now, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Cools Down
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 20, 2025 - 18:27
    $100 Million Worth of ETH Shorts Obliterated as Top Altcoin Approaches $4,000
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    KuCoin Launches xStocks, Delivering a One-Stop Access Point to Top Global Tokenized Equities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Fundamental Shift, XRP Sky Is Not Limit Now, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Cools Down
    $100 Million Worth of ETH Shorts Obliterated as Top Altcoin Approaches $4,000
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 20
    Show all