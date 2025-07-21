Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 13:50
    Has rate of Bitcoin (BTC) found reversal zone yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cryptocurrencies keep rising at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    Bitcoin (BTC) is the exception to the rule, falling by 0.11%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of a narrow channel, between the support of $116,594 and the resistance of $119,682. 

    As most of the ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading around current prices is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is similar. At the moment, the price is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the breakout of the bottom line happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $112,000-$114,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main coin has once again bounced off the $119,482 resistance. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $112,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $118,301 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
