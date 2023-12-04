Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy has outpaced Apple in stock performance over a five-year period, with its strategic investment in Bitcoin playing a pivotal role in its gains
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 20:13
Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), a company known for its aggressive investment in Bitcoin, has outperformed tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) in terms of percentage price change over the past five years. 

Advertisement

According to the latest YCharts data, MicroStrategy's shares have witnessed a staggering 332.6% increase, surpassing Apple's nonetheless impressive 307.9% rise. 

MicroStrategy's strategic bet on Bitcoin

MicroStrategy's decision to invest in Bitcoin has been a significant factor in its share price surge. 

The company initially made headlines in 2020 when it decided to convert a substantial portion of its treasury into Bitcoin.

Related
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs

At the same time, Apple's success over the past five years can be attributed to its continuous innovation in product development, substantial growth in services like the App Store and Apple Music, strong brand loyalty, and seamless ecosystem integration. Additionally, strategic global expansion and operational efficiency under CEO Tim Cook's leadership have bolstered Apple's financial performance

Despite Cook's personal interest in cryptocurrencies, Apple itself has remained cautious, opting not to invest corporate funds into the volatile crypto market.

Crypto stocks surge  

The recent crypto market rally has further invigorated stocks related to cryptocurrencies. As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price achieved a new year high, exceeding $42,000, driven by optimism for potential U.S. interest rate cuts and the anticipation of the approval of U.S.-traded Bitcoin funds. 

Companies with crypto ties, such as MicroStrategy, saw significant share price increases. The company's aggressive strategy has paid off. It recently invested an additional $593 million into Bitcoin, resulting in an 8.2% gain in its stock. 

#Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
2023/12/04 20:39
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
2023/12/04 20:39
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 341% Volume Increase, Reason Behind It?
2023/12/04 20:39
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 341% Volume Increase, Reason Behind It?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 341% Volume Increase, Reason Behind It?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 341% Volume Increase, Reason Behind It?
Bitcoin-Ethereum Dance Steps Out of Sync
Bitcoin-Ethereum Dance Steps Out of Sync
Elon Musk Shocks Community With AI Prediction for Next 3 Years, Max Keiser Sees New Record High Incoming for BTC, 77.77 Billion SHIB Moved by FTX: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Elon Musk Shocks Community With AI Prediction for Next 3 Years, Max Keiser Sees New Record High Incoming for BTC, 77.77 Billion SHIB Moved by FTX: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 4
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 4
Bitcoin Investment Returns of El Salvador Skyrocket, President Claims
Bitcoin Investment Returns of El Salvador Skyrocket, President Claims
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: Bull Run Continues Beyond $2,000, But There's Silver Lining
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: Bull Run Continues Beyond $2,000, But There's Silver Lining
Ripple's Metaco Expands Industry Dominance With New Integration
Ripple's Metaco Expands Industry Dominance With New Integration
Show all
Advertisement
AD