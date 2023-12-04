Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), a company known for its aggressive investment in Bitcoin, has outperformed tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) in terms of percentage price change over the past five years.

According to the latest YCharts data, MicroStrategy's shares have witnessed a staggering 332.6% increase, surpassing Apple's nonetheless impressive 307.9% rise.

MicroStrategy's strategic bet on Bitcoin

MicroStrategy's decision to invest in Bitcoin has been a significant factor in its share price surge.

The company initially made headlines in 2020 when it decided to convert a substantial portion of its treasury into Bitcoin.

At the same time, Apple's success over the past five years can be attributed to its continuous innovation in product development, substantial growth in services like the App Store and Apple Music, strong brand loyalty, and seamless ecosystem integration. Additionally, strategic global expansion and operational efficiency under CEO Tim Cook's leadership have bolstered Apple's financial performance

Despite Cook's personal interest in cryptocurrencies, Apple itself has remained cautious, opting not to invest corporate funds into the volatile crypto market.

Crypto stocks surge

The recent crypto market rally has further invigorated stocks related to cryptocurrencies. As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price achieved a new year high, exceeding $42,000, driven by optimism for potential U.S. interest rate cuts and the anticipation of the approval of U.S.-traded Bitcoin funds.

Companies with crypto ties, such as MicroStrategy, saw significant share price increases. The company's aggressive strategy has paid off. It recently invested an additional $593 million into Bitcoin, resulting in an 8.2% gain in its stock.