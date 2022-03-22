Bitcoin and Ethereum Spinoffs, BCH and ETC, Are Leading Altcoin Rebound: Here's Why

News
Tue, 03/22/2022 - 10:32
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) are trading higher by 10% and 11.73% in the last 24 hours
Bitcoin and Ethereum Spinoffs, BCH and ETC, Are Leading Altcoin Rebound: Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As per data from CoinMarketCap, cryptocurrencies Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC), are trading higher by 10% and 11.73% in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market is posting a recovery as Bitcoin and altcoins were adding value at press time.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) was created in 2016 as the result of a spinoff or "hard fork" of the original Ethereum network. The Ethereum Foundation is expected to migrate from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus in Q2, 2022, through "The Merge.'' Proof-of-work cryptos are highly dependent on mining, while proof-of-stake cryptos are not. This might present an opportunity for ETC, being a proof of work consensus operating a modified version of Ethash called ETChash.

Ethereum's upcoming Merge event might disenfranchise the largest EVM Proof of Work mining ecosystem, but Ethereum Classic says it is well-positioned to absorb much of this abandoned Ethash hashrate.

In an official blogpost titled ''Migrating to ETChash Post ETH Merge,'' the Ethereum Classic project welcomes "disenfranchised" ETH miners who may lose out on their stream of income when the Merge occurs. The reported success it is seeing in the migration likely contributed to the recent rise.

Per CoinMarketCap data, in the last seven days, ETC is up over 70.89% at a present price of $43.30. The daily transaction volume on the chain is reportedly about 100,000 ETC.

Bitcoin Cash is a Bitcoin spin-off or hard fork that was created in 2017.

As covered previously by U.Today, Sint Maarten, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, could make Bitcoin Cash, the most prominent fork of Bitcoin, its legal tender.

Rolando Brison, the head of the United People's Party, says that he has already started exploring such a bill. As per CoinMarketCap data, in the last seven days, BCH is up over 27.69% at a present price of $362.43.

#Bitcoin #Ethereum News #Bitcoin Cash News #Ethereum Classic News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image APE Surpasses AAVE to Become Most Traded Crypto for Largest ETH Investors
03/22/2022 - 15:32
APE Surpasses AAVE to Become Most Traded Crypto for Largest ETH Investors
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Eyeing the $1 Barrier in a Two-Day Positive Run-Up, Here's What to Know
03/22/2022 - 14:50
Cardano Eyeing the $1 Barrier in a Two-Day Positive Run-Up, Here's What to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Robinhood Sees a Lot of Potential in NFTs
03/22/2022 - 14:35
Robinhood Sees a Lot of Potential in NFTs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya