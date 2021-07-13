Bingbon Adds Ukrainian Hryvnia, Kazakhstani Tenge to Payment Methods Thanks to AdvCash Partnership

More and more currencies are added to the toolkit of deposit and withdrawal assets available on Bingbon. Netizens from Ukraine and Kazakhstan can now enjoy a seamless trading experience with their native currencies.

UAH, KZT added to Bingbon's cohort of assets

According to the official press release shared with U.Today by the Bingbon team, this unique "social trading" platform starts supporting two more currencies belonging to large post-Soviet states.

Namely, the Ukrainian Hryvnia and the Kazakhstani Tenge are added to Bingbon's mechanisms. Alongside U.S. Dollars, Euros and Russian Rubles, UAH and KZT can now be deposited and withdrawn via Visa cards, Mastercards, Russian MIR cards and the ADV e-wallet.

Besides trading, users of Bingbon can purchase major cryptocurrencies with new payment tools. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ZCash (ZEC) and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) can be purchased with fiat on Bingbon.

This release becomes possible due to Bingbon's collaboration with Advcash, a leading crypto and fiat payments processor. Advcash delivers payment services to both individuals and firms acting as a reliable fiat paygate to the crypto segment.

Bingbon bets on Eastern Europe

Elvisco Carrington, communications and partnership manager at Bingbon, underlines the paramount importance of new markets for Bingbon's platform:

Russia is already one of our stronger markets to date, but now that we’ve shaken hands with Advcash, we can extend our reach by serving customers in neighboring countries like Ukraine and Kazakhstan. This is a huge deal for us, and partnering with Advcash has made all of this possible.

Launched in 2018, Bingbon pioneered the concept of the "crypto social trading network." Its users can interact with each other in multiple ways, copy trading strategies and advancing their participation in cryptocurrency markets and technologies.

Also, Bingbon allows users to purchase cryptocurrency in a number of clicks—even for users with zero previous experience in crypto.