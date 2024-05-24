Binance Web3 Wallet Now Supports Simple Yield, Yield Plus Earning Modules

Advertisement

The reconsidered Earn page with two brand new subsections - Simple Yield and Yield Plus - is designed to streamline users’ earning experience within Binance (BNB) applications.

Simple Yield, Yield Plus tools arrived in Binance Web3 Wallet

According to the official announcement shared by Binance (BNB) cryptocurrency exchange, its major self-custody product, Binance Web3 Wallet, receives an update to its earning module. Simple Yield and Yield Plus options are now unlocked for all wallet customers.

A comprehensive makeover of the wallet’s Earn section has introduced a host of user-focused upgrades and powerful features. The newly rolled-out Simple Yield subsection provides a simplified way of earning yield on digital assets while eliminating the complexity sometimes associated with DeFi.

At the heart of the wallet’s latest revamp is the other new subsection, Yield Plus, which delivers a simplified crypto staking and restaking process.

This includes guidance on collecting points for potential future airdrops and token giveaways. Initial opportunities available to users in Yield Plus include SolBlaze, Kamino, Marinade, Renzo, Eigenpie, StakeStone, Lista DAO and Ondo.

The previous major upgrade was introduced to the Binance Web3 Wallet audience in March 2024, as U.Today reported previously.

Binance Web3 wallet adds support for six new blockchains

In addition to these enhancements, Binance Web3 Wallet has also extended its support to an additional six blockchains: BounceBit, Degen Chain, KuCoin Community Chain, Mode Network, Ronin and the Tabi Testnet.

This extension is accompanied by the integration of 61 new decentralized applications (dApps), providing users with expansive freedom of choice to explore a wide range of DeFi services.

The latest update to Binance Web3 Wallet also includes optimized swap services, including the integration of Base Chain, boosted security features and customizable settings options directly from within the wallet. Solana-based swaps have also been improved, with better rates, faster transaction speeds and support for a wider range of trading pairs.