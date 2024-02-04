Advertisement
AD

Binance User Data Allegedly Being Sold on Dark Web

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance might be facing another data breach controversy
Sun, 4/02/2024 - 18:19
Binance User Data Allegedly Being Sold on Dark Web
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, the leading exchange by trading volumes worldwide, is currently facing a potential data breach issue. 

Advertisement

A dark web forum offers what they claim to be verified user data from the Binance platform. 

The post advertises the sale of data including names, countries, and phone numbers of Binance users. If genuine, it could pose significant privacy concerns. 

According to the forum post, the data primarily involves English-speaking users from Tier 1 countries. 

The seller suggests the authenticity of the data can be verified by attempting to log in with the phone numbers on binance.com or by contacting the users directly.

Related
XRP Delivers Hidden Bullish Signal

The claims on the dark web forum are alarming, but the authenticity of the information remains unverified. 

The 2019 incident    

There is no clear evidence to confirm that the data originates from Binance's systems or that it is accurate. 

In a similar incident from 2019, Binance investigated an alleged leak of customer verification information. At that time, the exchange refuted the claims, noting inconsistencies with their internal data and lack of any digital watermark from their system. 

The 2019 incident reportedly involved threats of public distribution of 10,000 photos resembling Binance KYC data unless a ransom of 300 BTC was paid, which Binance declined.

In light of these previous events, the current situation raises doubts about the legitimacy of the data being sold. 

The dark web is notorious for such illicit offerings, and determining the source and authenticity of such data remains a challenge for both the affected institutions and their users.

Binance has previously stated its commitment to investigating and working with law enforcement to address such issues.

#Cryptocurrency Crime
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image LINK Price Analysis for February 4
2024/02/04 18:31
LINK Price Analysis for February 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano's ADA Could Soar as BTC Halving Approaches; Here's Why
2024/02/04 18:31
Cardano's ADA Could Soar as BTC Halving Approaches; Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image How Massive Whales Made 770 ETH on Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Before Price Plunged
2024/02/04 18:31
How Massive Whales Made 770 ETH on Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) Before Price Plunged
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GoMining Unveils Innovative NFT Generation Process with the Launch of Mine Box Collection
Avantis- The Next Generation Perpetuals DEX, Launches Today on Base Mainnet
CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance User Data Allegedly Being Sold on Dark Web
LINK Price Analysis for February 4
Cardano's ADA Could Soar as BTC Halving Approaches; Here's Why
Show all