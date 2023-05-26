Binance to Remove These Cardano and XRP Trading Pairs

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 10:57
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Binance removing unpopular pairs while market is in stalemate
Binance to Remove These Cardano and XRP Trading Pairs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance has announced that it will remove several trading pairs, including those of major cryptocurrencies such as Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP) and Polygon (MATIC). This change, which has also impacted Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, is set to take effect on June 1, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. UTC.

The announcement specifically targets pairs trading against the Australian Dollar (AUD). The list of affected pairs includes ADA/AUD, XRP/AUD, MATIC/AUD and the recently delisted SHIB/AUD. Other trading pairs that will be removed encompass AUD/BUSD, AUD/USDT, BNB/AUD, BTC/AUD, DOGE/AUD, ETH/AUD and GALA/AUD.

Related
Cardano’s Decentralization Will Be “Wake-Up Call” for Other Coins, Hoskinson Says

The primary reason for these changes is likely the low volume and relative unpopularity of these trading pairs. It is important to note that this decision does not reflect on the individual cryptocurrencies themselves, such as ADA, XRP or SHIB, but rather on the specific currency pairs in question.

The move follows a recent pattern for Binance, which earlier delisted the SHIB/AUD trading pair. These decisions underscore the exchange's ongoing strategy to ensure a smooth trading experience for its users by phasing out underperforming trading pairs.

Despite these changes, users will still have the opportunity to trade these assets on other available pairs within the Binance platform. In the case of ADA, XRP and MATIC, this means that the digital assets will continue to be traded against other popular fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

However, Binance's announcement also brings some consequences for those utilizing trading bots. The exchange will terminate trading bot services for the aforementioned trading pairs from the same date. Binance has strongly advised users who have employed trading bots on these pairs to update or cancel their bots before the services cease, to avoid any potential losses.

#Cardano #XRP
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26
05/26/2023 - 16:00
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/26/2023 - 15:45
ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Key Things About Cardano (ADA) Right Now
05/26/2023 - 15:45
Key Things About Cardano (ADA) Right Now
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev