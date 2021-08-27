Binance to Put Cardano (ADA) Wallet on Maintenance on August 31

Binance has just announced that it will perform maintenance for ADA wallet in a few days

According to a tweet that has just been published by Binance exchange, it is going to send its Cardano (ADA) wallet in for maintenance in less than a week—on Aug. 31.

The blog post has it that the maintenance will take approximately eight hours and will start at 5:55 a.m. UTC.

Deposits and withdrawals will be suspended for that time and will resume afterwards. No further announcement will be made about ADA wallet maintenance.

The Binance blog post did not say anything about whether ADA trading will be suspended or not.