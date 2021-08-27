Binance to Put Cardano (ADA) Wallet on Maintenance on August 31

News
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 11:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance has just announced that it will perform maintenance for ADA wallet in a few days
According to a tweet that has just been published by Binance exchange, it is going to send its Cardano (ADA) wallet in for maintenance in less than a week—on Aug. 31.

The blog post has it that the maintenance will take approximately eight hours and will start at 5:55 a.m. UTC.

Deposits and withdrawals will be suspended for that time and will resume afterwards. No further announcement will be made about ADA wallet maintenance.

The Binance blog post did not say anything about whether ADA trading will be suspended or not.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

