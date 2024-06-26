Advertisement
    Binance to Delist SHIB, LINK and MEME Trading Pairs: Details

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    SHIB, LINK and MEME pairs are on track to leave Binance
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 12:07
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has hinted at plans to delist Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), Meme Coin (MEME) and a few other trading pairs from its platform. 

    Binance moves to protect users 

    Some of the affected pairs will be BLUR/FDUSD, LINK/TUSD, MEME/ETH, METIS/FDUSD, NFP/BNB, OSMO/BTC and SHIB/TUSD. The scheduled date for the suspension of these spot trading pairs is June 28 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    This decision will leave Binance with other high-volume trading pairs, like USDT, TRY, and FDUSD.

    After conducting its periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs, Binance highlighted that it discovered poor liquidity and trading volume on most of the aforementioned pairs, hence, its decision to delist them. According to the popular digital asset service provider, this move aligns with its goal of protecting users and maintaining a high-quality trading market.

    It is noteworthy that the potential delisting of these spot trading pairs will not impact negatively on the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot. As such, users are allowed to trade the spot trading pair’s base while they quote assets on other trading pairs available on the cryptocurrency exchange. 

    SHIB, LINK and MEME register price increase

    Even with the news of the spot trading pair delisting, some of the underlying assets are still performing well. 

    At the time of this writing, LINK was trading at $14.06, with a 0.54% increase within the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu has seen more profit than LINK after a 101% jump in burn rate today. The meme coin registered a 1.61% increase within the same hour and is currently trading at $0.0000175. 

    Meme Coin is trading at $0.01991 and is also 1.67% higher than it was the previous day.

    Meanwhile, the latest development comes barely a week after Binance announced the delisting of AI crypto spot trading pairs specifically for AI tokens Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) and SingularityNET (AGIX).

    #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

