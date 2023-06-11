Binance Silently Changes Terms of Service: Details

Sun, 06/11/2023 - 09:53
Arman Shirinyan
Binance suddenly makes major change in their terms of service, which some users might have missed
Binance Silently Changes Terms of Service: Details
One of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, has made a significant yet silent change to its Terms of Service, potentially affecting all users on the platform. The changes primarily focus on the management of digital assets that are no longer listed on the platform.

According to the new terms, Binance now holds exclusive authority to determine which digital assets are listed on their platform, and it reserves the right to add or remove these assets based on its discretion.

This is standard practice for most exchanges, but the new terms take it a step further. If a user still has a delisted digital asset in their Binance account after a certain period, Binance reserves the right to convert these digital assets into a different type of digital asset of their choosing.

The implications of this change are significant. The exchange is under no obligation to notify users of this conversion in advance, and it absolves itself of any liability linked to such conversions. The new terms also note that Binance may change the order size available for each digital asset.

An alarming interpretation of the changes suggests that delisted cryptocurrencies could potentially be converted into Binance's native token, BNB. While this is speculative, the lack of transparency regarding the type of digital asset Binance could convert to raises this concern among users.

These alterations come after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance US for operating as an unauthorized exchange in the country. The silent change to the terms could be seen as a response to regulatory pressures. This serves as a potent reminder to users to remain vigilant about the terms of service of the platforms they use, which are subject to change.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

