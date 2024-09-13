    Binance Futures Announces Major Crypto Listing: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance expands offering with major new crypto listing
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 12:38
    Binance Futures Announces Major Crypto Listing: Details
    Major crypto exchange Binance has announced the completion of the Polygon (MATIC) token swap to Polygon (POL).

    In this light, deposits and withdrawals for the new POL tokens have now been opened. Binance will also add the new token to its various platforms: Polygon (POL) will be added to Binance Simple Earn, "Buy Crypto," Binance Convert, Binance Margin, Binance Futures and Binance Auto-Invest at the respective dates and times listed below.

    Binance has also opened spot trading for the POL/BNB, POL/BRL, POL/BTC, POL/ETH, POL/EUR, POL/FDUSD, POL/JPY, POL/TRY, POL/USDC and POL/USDT spot trading pairs today, Sept. 13, while trading bots and spot copy trading are set to be enabled subsequently.

    From Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC), users will be able to purchase POL using any of the payment options supported on Binance Auto-Invest, and on this same date at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), POL Dual Investment will be available for subscription.

    Binance Margin will be adding POL as a new borrowable asset on Cross and Isolated Margin, as well as the POL/USDT, POL/USDC and POL/FDUSD pairs on Cross and Isolated Margin on Sept. 13 at 12:00 noon (UTC).

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

