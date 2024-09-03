    Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance expands its offerings with four new trading pairs
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 13:33
    Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In an exciting development for the cryptocurrency community, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has announced the listing of four major trading pairs. This move is set to enhance trading opportunities and provide users with more flexibility and options in their trading strategies.

    These additions are part of Binance's ongoing efforts to expand its offerings and cater to the growing demand for diverse trading pairs.

    According to a recent announcement, Binance says it will launch AAVE/USDC, STMX/TRY, SUN/TRY and TRX/USDC spot trading pairs on Sept. 4, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (ET), providing users with more spot trading options and improving the user trading experience.

    In addition, Binance will simultaneously enable trading bots for the following trading pairs: spot grid, spot DCA (cost averaging), smart positions: DOGS/USDT, RENDER/USDT, REZ/USDT, ZK/USDT and ZRO/USDT. Spot algorithmic orders of AAVE/USDC, STMX/TRY, SUN/TRY and TRX/USDC will also be enabled.

    By introducing these pairs, Binance aims to provide users with more avenues to trade and invest in popular cryptocurrencies. The inclusion of these pairs is particularly significant as it reflects the platform's commitment to enhancing the user experience by continuously reviewing and expanding its list of trading choices. This move is expected to boost liquidity and provide greater diversification for user portfolios.

    At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency market was showing mixed price action. According to Lookonchain, September is usually bearish, whereas October is typically positive. According to historical price statistics, from 2013 to 2023, BTC fell in September in eight of those years (73%) but increased in October in nine of them (82%).

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

