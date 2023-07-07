Binance Facing Massive Exodus of Senior Execs Amid DOJ Investigation

According to a bombshell report by Fortune, Binance has found itself in the middle of an executive exodus, with notable names, including Senior Vice President for Compliance Steven Christie, calling it quits.

These departures, a direct response to CEO Changpeng Zhao's handling of ongoing regulatory investigations, signal a deepening crisis for Binance, which is already under intense scrutiny from the Department of Justice for alleged regulatory violations.

In a public response to the unfolding situation, CEO Changpeng Zhao took to Twitter to address the departures. Zhao attributed the exits to the natural turnover that occurs in every company, emphasizing Binance's rapid growth from 30 to 8,000 people in just six years.

He highlighted the company's continued commitment to protecting its users and attracting top talent, thanking all former team members for their contributions and congratulating those who have grown into new roles. Zhao's statement underscored the company's determination to continue building and hiring, despite the ongoing legal challenges.

Former SEC official John Reed Stark weighed in on the situation, stating that the unfolding events were "not surprising (at all)." Stark's comment suggests that he anticipated the regulatory scrutiny and the subsequent fallout, including the resignation of top executives, as a predictable outcome given Binance's alleged activities.

This predicament follows closely behind a stringent legal action initiated against Binance and Zhao by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just a month ago. The accusations raised by the regulatory body encompass the running of unlicensed securities trading platforms, unauthorized sales of crypto asset securities and alleged fraudulent activities.