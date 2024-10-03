DOGE Price Prediction for October 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 0.85% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the support of $0.1018. If the growth continues and the daily candle closes near the resistance, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.11 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is far from key levels. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.10-$0.11 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous candle low.

If the breakout of the $0.10 mark happens, the fall may continue to the $0.09 mark and below.

DOGE is trading at $0.1035 at press time.