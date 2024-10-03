Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 3

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Are there any prerequisites for local rise of DOGE?
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 15:53
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 3
    Buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 0.85% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the support of $0.1018. If the growth continues and the daily candle closes near the resistance, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.11 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is far from key levels. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.10-$0.11 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous candle low. 

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

