XRP Price Prediction for October 3

Most of the coins remain under sellers' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 11.16%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have found a local support level of $0.5107. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.54 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has almost touched the support of $0.5026. However, if bears' pressure continues, traders may witness a support breakout, followed by a move to the $0.48-$0.49 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure.

If it happens near current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to $0.45.

XRP is trading at $0.5249 at press time.