Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 5

Thu, 01/05/2023 - 20:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can bulls hold gained intiative?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 5
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative by the end of the day as the rates of most of the coins are back in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1% over the past 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has begun a sharp rise after the false breakout of the local support level at $255.6. If the candle can close near the resistance at $257.9, there are chances to see an upward move to the $260 zone.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) could not keep yesterday's rise. This means that the native exchange coin might need more time to accumulate power for a further move.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 4

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $255-$258 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). At the moment, one should pay close attention to the important level of $0.01540. If the rate comes back to it, one can expect a further move to the nearest resistance at 0.015609.

BNB is trading at $257.2 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Satoshi Confusion: Ripple’s David Schwartz Dismantles Craig Wright's Argument
01/05/2023 - 20:11
Satoshi Confusion: Ripple’s David Schwartz Dismantles Craig Wright's Argument
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Three Arrows Capital Founders Served Subpoenas Over Twitter
01/05/2023 - 17:59
Three Arrows Capital Founders Served Subpoenas Over Twitter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image How to Hack Blockchain: Quantum Computer Specifications Described by Experts
01/05/2023 - 16:30
How to Hack Blockchain: Quantum Computer Specifications Described by Experts
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov