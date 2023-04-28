Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 28

Fri, 04/28/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
How deep can correction of Binance Coin (BNB) go?
Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser today, going down by 2.25%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) is trading in the middle of a narrow range, between the support at $319.1 and the resistance at $324.1. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, consolidation in the area around $320 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Bears continue their pressure on the daily time frame as the rate is slowly approaching the support level. At the moment, traders should focus on the interim mark of $320. If the candle closes below it, the drop may lead to a decline to the zone of $300 within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is better to a certain extent as the rate remains trading closer to the resistance than to the support. However, if the fall continues to $300, it might be a prerequisite for a test of the $250 zone.

BNB is trading at $321.5 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

