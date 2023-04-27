Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 27

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect more profound decline of Ethereum (ETH)?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 27
Growth has not lasted long as most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has ended up losing more than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 1.70% over the previous 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has formed the local support level at $1,876. The price remains under sellers' pressure as it has not even bounced back to the middle of the channel.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a drop to the $1,860 zone tomorrow.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, one should pay attention to the important mark of $1,900. In case the closure happens below it, the accumulated energy should be enough for a breakout of $1,800, followed by the test of the support at $1,715. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly time frame as the rate is closer to the support than to the resistance. However, if buyers manage to close the bar above the previous candle low at $1,826, there is a chance to see sideways trading of the main altcoin in the area of $1,850-$1,950 in the coming few weeks.

Ethereum is trading at $1,875 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

