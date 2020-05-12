Tweet-based article

Binance CEO Shows Respect to Elon Musk and Shares News of Expansion to Indonesia

CZ responds to Elon Musk's controversial tweet, saying he disagrees with the Tesla CEO but respects him. Meanwhile, Binance invests in a major Indonesian exchange

Elon Musk, the well-renowned Tesla and SpaceX CEO, recently spotted showing a bit of interest in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, in particular, has resumed e-car production at one of the Tesla factories in Fremont, California.

Musk is doing so contrary to the orders of Alameda County authorities who insist that local people stay at home during the global lockdown.

Binance CZ has tweeted that he disagrees with Musk’s decision, although he does respect the prominent entrepreneur for his desire to ‘buidl’.

Binance CZ respects Musk but does not approve of his decision

Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has taken to Twitter saying that his opinion on people gathering together for work during the lockdown other than online is contrary to Elon Musk's. Still, he respects Musk’s energy and desire to ‘buidl’.

The Tesla CEO emphasized that he would not let anyone be arrested for breaking the lockdown. Still many in the comments rebuked Musk for choosing to earn money over ensuring the safety of his factory workers and asked whether Musk is going to pay for funerals if any of the employees die.

Binance invests in top regulated Indonesian exchange

On Monday, Binance spread word about its expansion to Indonesia. Binance has invested in the major Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto, regulated by the local authorities.

The article by Binance says that the invested funds will help Tokocrypto enhance the development of its business, create new products and services and help launch blockchain education in the country.

The company’s CEO, Pang Xue Kai, stated:

“The investment from Binance will help establish Tokocrypto’s leading services in the Indonesian market and accelerate our vision in bringing an open financial ecosystem through blockchain technology."

