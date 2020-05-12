Tweet-based article

Binance CEO Shows Respect to Elon Musk and Shares News of Expansion to Indonesia

News
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 08:16
Yuri Molchan
CZ responds to Elon Musk’s controversial tweet, saying he disagrees with the Tesla CEO but respects him. Meanwhile, Binance invests in a major Indonesian exchange
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Elon Musk, the well-renowned Tesla and SpaceX CEO, recently spotted showing a bit of interest in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, in particular, has resumed e-car production at one of the Tesla factories in Fremont, California.

Musk is doing so contrary to the orders of Alameda County authorities who insist that local people stay at home during the global lockdown.

Binance CZ has tweeted that he disagrees with Musk’s decision, although he does respect the prominent entrepreneur for his desire to ‘buidl’.

Related
Bull Bitcoin CEO Calls on Elon Musk to Choose BTC for Inter-Planetary Future

Binance CZ respects Musk but does not approve of his decision

Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has taken to Twitter saying that his opinion on people gathering together for work during the lockdown other than online is contrary to Elon Musk's. Still, he respects Musk’s energy and desire to ‘buidl’.

The Tesla CEO emphasized that he would not let anyone be arrested for breaking the lockdown. Still many in the comments rebuked Musk for choosing to earn money over ensuring the safety of his factory workers and asked whether Musk is going to pay for funerals if any of the employees die.

Related
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Reveals His Bitcoin Stash, Calls Cash 'Wasting Asset'

Binance invests in top regulated Indonesian exchange

On Monday, Binance spread word about its expansion to Indonesia. Binance has invested in the major Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto, regulated by the local authorities.

The article by Binance says that the invested funds will help Tokocrypto enhance the development of its business, create new products and services and help launch blockchain education in the country.

The company’s CEO, Pang Xue Kai, stated:

“The investment from Binance will help establish Tokocrypto’s leading services in the Indonesian market and accelerate our vision in bringing an open financial ecosystem through blockchain technology."

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy