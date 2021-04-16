Binance Burns Record $595.3 Million Worth of BNB, Reaching New Milestone

Leading crypto exchange Binance has reported another scheduled quarterly burn of BNB – this time destroying a record worth of BNB is USD

Binance has announced that another quarterly token burn has been conducted, eliminating a whopping half-a-billion USD worth of Binance Coin (BNB).

15th BNB token burn completed

Binance has been conducting token burns for around four years already, destroying large amounts of its native BNB token every quarter.

This time 1,099,888 BNB was destroyed, which is approximately equivalent to $595,314,380, or 0.65 percent of the total coin supply. The current BNB price is $541, hence the high USD equivalent.

During the previous burn, a 3x greater amount of tokens was incinerated (3,619,888). However, since the price back then was only $45, the value of the burnt tokens in the USD was $165,791,000. That constituted 1.81 percent of the total supply.

This previous token burn was the greatest in BNB history so far.

The overall BNB supply after today's coin burn has officially dropped from 170,532,825 to 169,432,937 coins.

BNB's recent success story, ATH above $600

Just recently, Binance Coin managed to blast into third place on CoinMarketCap and recorded several all-time highs in a row, with the most recent being $637.44 on April 12.

The reasons for that are partly the quarterly coin burns, along with Binance's growing participation in the DeFi industry and rising role as an Ethereum competitor with its Binance Smart Chain. Binance Smart Chain offers cheap rates and constantly sees large inflows of new users.

The other day, Binance added a new feature that allows for the trading of fractional tokenized stocks. Shares of Tesla and Coinbase, after its recent direct listing on the Nasdaq, have been added first.

At press time, BNB is changing hands at $528, as per data from CoinMarketCap.