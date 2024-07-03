Advertisement
    Billions of SHIB and PEPE Exit Binance in $166 Million Crypto Bloodbath

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Anonymous meme coin whale withdraws billions of SHIB and PEPE from Binance amid crypto bloodbath worth $166 million
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 15:48
    Billions of SHIB and PEPE Exit Binance in $166 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The crypto market experienced a significant downturn today, with Bitcoin losing over 2.5% and falling below the key $60,000 mark. This decline triggered a widespread sell-off across the market, resulting in an aggregate loss of nearly $100 billion in market capitalization.

    Amid this market turmoil, an account made a notable withdrawal from Binance, amounting to $59.41 million spread across eight different tokens. The most substantial portion of the withdrawal comprised 9,425 ETH, valued at $30.92 million. Additionally, the account moved 957.7 billion PEPE, worth $9.82 million, and 583.7 billion SHIB, valued at $9.63 million. 

    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Other significant tokens included 438,700 RNDR worth $3.13 million, 5.187 million MATIC worth $2.81 million, 104,100 LINK worth $1.47 million, 39,100 AVAX worth $1.08 million and 2.762 million GRT worth $550,000.

    The timing suggests that the person or company behind the transaction may have been trying to capitalize from lower prices as the market dropped.

    Equally interesting is that the primary focus of the alleged buyer has been on meme tokens. Despite the plethora of fundamentally strong cryptocurrencies, it is this sector that seems to continue to rule the board in this cycle.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #PEPE #PEPE Coin #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

