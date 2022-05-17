Bill Ackman Says Ponzies Like Terra Threaten Entire Crypto Ecosystem

News
Tue, 05/17/2022 - 18:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Prominent hedge fund manager Bill Ackman says that Terra is a crypto version of a pyramid scheme
Bill Ackman Says Ponzies Like Terra Threaten Entire Crypto Ecosystem
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent Twitter thread, billionaire Bill Ackman claims that the imposing of Terra was in the cards since it was a pyramid scheme.

The CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management explains that investors were promised returns of up to 20% backed by the token whose value depends on the number of new buyers.

Since there is no fundamental underlying business, the collapse of the token was obvious.
Once the supply of sellers overwhelmed buyers, the price of the LUNA token crashed to virtually zero, leaving a slew of investors in the dust.

Terra was able to become so big because of hype around cryptocurrencies in 2021, Ackman says.

While the billionaire acknowledges that blockchain is a promising technology, he warns that Ponzi schemes like Terra pose a threat to the entire cryptocurrency industry.

Related
US Solidifies Its Status as Biggest Bitcoin Mining Hub
He adds that such failed projects may lead to harsh regulations that will shut down “the good and the bad.” Hence, he believes that the industry should self-regulate other projects without any underlying value. As reported by U.Today, Terra co-founder Do Kwon proposed launching a fork of the failed blockchain in order to revive the project. However, roughly 90% of the community members have voted against the proposal.

Meanwhile, the collapse of Terra has already attracted plenty of regulatory scrutiny. Earlier today, Yun Chang-Hyun, a politician from South Korea’s ruling party, called for a hearing on the collapse of the TerraUSD (UST). According to Yonhap, South Korean regulators have also asked exchanges to report transactions linked to the embattled blockchain project.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that stablecoin-related risks were growing after the implosion of UST.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bank of England Official Says Retail Investors Don’t Understand Crypto
05/17/2022 - 20:31
Bank of England Official Says Retail Investors Don’t Understand Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Terra's Collapse Makes G7 Officials Discuss New Crypto Regulation This Week
05/17/2022 - 16:20
Terra's Collapse Makes G7 Officials Discuss New Crypto Regulation This Week
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image LUNA Circulating Supply Surges by 1.9 Million Percent, DOGE Price on the Brink, Cardano Flag on Mount Everest: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/17/2022 - 16:10
LUNA Circulating Supply Surges by 1.9 Million Percent, DOGE Price on the Brink, Cardano Flag on Mount Everest: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina