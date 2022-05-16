Do Kwon Proposes New Plan to Revive Terra

News
Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Terra’s Do Kwon has introduced yet another plan to revive the embattled blockchain project
Do Kwon Proposes New Plan to Revive Terra
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Do Kwon, the controversial co-founder of Terra, has come up with yet another rescue plan for the embattled cryptocurrency.

In a new blog post published on a Terra-focused forum, he proposed forking the Terra chain into a new chain without the UST stablecoin.

Kwon described the de-pegging of UST as Terra’s “DAO hack moment,” referring to the incident that almost killed Ethereum back in 2016. He is convinced that the troubled network will also be able to “rise up anew” from ashes.

The old chain will be expectedly called Terra Classic. Its native token will be known as Luna Classic (LUNC).   

Holders of LUNC would be eligible for an airdrop of the new chain’s LUNA token, according to Kwon’s proposal.

Related
Former Fed Chair Dismisses Bitcoin
Terra’s vast ecosystem, which contains a slew of developers, is worth preserving, according to Kwon. The supply of the new token will be capped at one billion. A fourth of the tokens will be allocated to a community pool that is controlled by staked governance, which is a major increase compared to the earlier plan. Essential developers will also be able to get 5%. The majority of the tokens will be distributed to those Luna holders and UST holders affected by the implosion of the project.

In a follow-up tweet, Kwon has clarified that the recent plan is about the “community.” He also insists that the chain is “incredibly robust” despite the fact that it was halted twice last week.   

However, the community was largely displeased with the new proposal, with some commentators accusing the controversial co-founder of attempting to squeeze money out of users.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crypto Firms Could Inadvertently Hire Employees from North Korea, US Authorities Warn
05/16/2022 - 20:13
Crypto Firms Could Inadvertently Hire Employees from North Korea, US Authorities Warn
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 16
05/16/2022 - 16:18
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Chart Shows “Ominous” Combination, It’s Long Way Down for BTC: Peter Schiff
05/16/2022 - 16:13
Bitcoin Chart Shows “Ominous” Combination, It’s Long Way Down for BTC: Peter Schiff
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan