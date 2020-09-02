Beyonce and Bakkt President End Up on Same Fortune List

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 16:00
Alex Dovbnya
Binance U.S. CEO Catherine Coley and Bakkt President Adam White have been recognized by Fortune as some of the most influential people under 40
Fortune, America's leading business magazine, recently published its annual "40 Under 40" list.

Notably, some cryptocurrency industry leaders have made the cut in the "Finance" category.

The names of top crypto executives who have been recognized by Fortune include Bakkt president Adam White, a prominent member of the "Coinbase mafia," ex-Ripple executive and current Binance U.S. CEO Catherine Coley as well as Anchorage co-founder Diogo Mónica.

Fortune
Image by fortune.com

America's most influential millennials

Fortune notes that this year's list reflects a flurry of transformations that the business scene has undergone during this tumultuous year.

This year, it highlighted the 40 most influential people in five separate categories: "Finance," "Technology," "Healthcare," "Government and Politics" and "Media and Entertainment."

The last two of them obviously contain the most notable names—from pop star Beyonce to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Coley underscored the importance of financial liberty in her Twitter comment:

Truly humbled to be part of @FortuneMagazine 40 under 40 Class of 2020! Cheers to those who fight for life, financial liberty, and the pursuit of making digital assets accessible for all!

Meanwhile, White jokingly noted that this is the only list on which he would see himself alongside Beyonce.

As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Air Force veteran who went on to become one of the earliest Coinbase employees parted ways with the number one crypto exchange in the U.S. to join Bakkt back in October 2018.

Crypto luminaries replace Larry Page and Mark Zuckerberg

The very first "40 Under 40" list, which was published back in 2012, was topped by Google's Larry Page, whose net worth is now sitting at $73 bln. His co-founder, Sergey Brin, was in fourth place.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was ranked second, while Marissa Mayer, a former Yahoo! CEO, came in third place.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 17:47
Alex Dovbnya
MSI registers high-end GPUs for cryptocurrency mining
Taiwanese computer giant MSI has registered five graphics cards that are specifically designed for mining cryptocurrency, PC Gamer reports.

MSI is repurposing its old stock of GPUs that already seem obsolete after Nvidia’s that are powered by the manufacturer’s Ampere microarchitecture. 

Nvidia’s new affordable GPUs 

During its Sept. 1 event, Nvidia unveiled its much-awaited GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs that offer blow out of the water its previous products.

The flagship RTX 3080 card, which comes with 8,704 CUDA Cores and the peak memory bandwidth of 760 GB/s, will set you back only $699, thus substantially lowering the cost of hind-end gaming.

GeForce
image by www.nvidia.com

MSI’s database listing doesn’t show the exact specifications of its custom graphics cards. It’s not clear whether or not they will be able to bring anything new to the table apart from the name.

According to NiceHash, NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super is currently able to earn its owner about $2.72 per day for mining crypto.   

GeForce RTX 2060 is on par in terms of profitability, currently generating about $2.49 per day for Ethereum miners.

The GPU gold rush 

While MSI’s pivot to crypto could simply be a gimmick meant to make its leftover inventories more appealing, it shows that the graphics card industry hasn’t abandoned crypto for good.

During the great crypto frenzy in 2017, miners snapped up over three million GPUs but the demand dried up the following year during a bear market.

Nvidia is currently facing a class action lawsuit whose plaintiffs claim that the company tried to camouflage its profits from mining. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

