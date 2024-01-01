Advertisement
"Best Monero Ad Imaginable" Shared by Prominent Developer

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Monero's refusal to yield on privacy is lauded by Blockchair’s lead developer as Binance tightens compliance regulations
Mon, 1/01/2024 - 17:44
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Nikita Zhavoronkov, the lead developer of Blockchair, has made a bold endorsement of Monero's unyielding privacy stance. 

On the X social media platform, he hailed Monero’s commitment to full transactional anonymity as "the best Monero ad imaginable." He compared the protocol’s features with those of other privacy coins, which he suggests may capitulate to regulatory pressures. 

This comes as Binance has categorized privacy coins by their compliance, potentially setting the stage for Monero's delisting. 

A privacy coin crossroads 

Binance's recent categorization of privacy coins puts Monero at the forefront of a pivotal discussion on compliance and privacy. The exchange has delineated three groups based on their willingness to comply with its new requirements. 

In the "Immediate Risk of Delisting" category, Monero stands out. Its developers have been clear about its position to not comply, a move that aligns with its foundational ethos of preserving user privacy at all costs. 

This decision, while contentious, resonates with a segment of the cryptocurrency community that values privacy above all else even as it risks exclusion from the world's largest crypto exchange.

Not a red flag 

Some echo Zhavoronkov's sentiment, seeing Monero's staunch privacy as a badge of honor in a sea of compromise. 

For instance, Ricardo “Fluffypony” Spagni has hit back at Binance with a more nuanced take. He argues that privacy doesn't have to be a regulatory red flag, pointing to think pieces like the Perkins Coie paper that back them up. 

It's a tug-of-war between the ideals of crypto's libertarian streak and the reality of today's regulatory landscape.

The stakes are high, and the market is already feeling the tremors. When OKX nixed Monero, Zcash, and Dash from its listings, the coins took a nosedive. Binance had set the stage earlier, yanking privacy coins from multiple European exchanges. The message is clear: navigate the regulatory waters carefully, or risk sinking.

#Monero News #Privacy Coin News #Binance
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

