Bank of England Governor Just “Advertised” XRP by Criticizing Cross-Border Payments

News
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 19:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey claims cross-border payments are too expensive
Bank of England Governor Just “Advertised” XRP by Criticizing Cross-Border Payments
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

At the ongoing virtual Davos conference, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey mentioned that there were some “gaps to fill” in digital payments in spite of a flurry of innovation it has witnessed in recent years:

We still have some very big gaps to fill.

He particularly mentioned cross-border remittances as the “obvious” one since they are way too expensive:

Cross border payments being the obvious one where the cost of making payments is too high.       

Related Bank of England Governor Doesn't Think Cryptocurrencies Are Lasting
Related
Bank of England Governor Doesn't Think Cryptocurrencies Are Lasting

While he didn’t directly mention XRP his words can definitely be perceived as a nod to the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Because of its design, the digital asset — which has been battered by the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs — is primarily advertised as a fast and inexpensive bridge currency for making real-time cross-border payments more efficient.

XRP will also have to compete for relevance with booming private stablecoins and a slew of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that are being tested or developed by major world powers. However, as mentioned by Ripple’s Emi Yoshikawa, the controversial token will merely be “complementary” to these instead, refuting the idea that there would be some kind of rivalry between them.

A different regulatory environment

While the U.S. SEC made it abundantly clear that it views XRP as an unregistered security in its lawsuit, the U.K. Treasury recognized it as an exchange token.

Due to regulatory clarity, Ripple has floated the idea of moving its global headquarters from San Francisco to London.

#Ripple News#Cryptocurrency Payments#The Bank of England News#Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image COTI Launches First-Ever Crypto Volatility Index With USDT Trading and Rewards
News
01/19/2021 - 14:00

COTI Launches First-Ever Crypto Volatility Index With USDT Trading and Rewards

Vladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin Mining Remains Hot-Button Issue in Montana
News
01/20/2021 - 18:00

Bitcoin Mining Remains Hot-Button Issue in Montana

Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale Acquires $1,276,147,151 in Bitcoin in Single Week
News
01/22/2021 - 09:03

Grayscale Acquires $1,276,147,151 in Bitcoin in Single Week

Yuri Molchan