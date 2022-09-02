BabyDoge Holder Account Hits New Peak This Month, Leaving SHIB Behind

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Over the past month, the number of Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) holders has added five digits and is again ahead of Shiba Inu.

Nearly 17,000 new holders added

@babydogeburn_ who regularly shares data on the amount of burnt BabyDoge tokens and on the number of new holders flowing in has tweeted that, over the past 30 days, 16,593 new holders have joined this DOGE-inspired meme token's community.

At the moment, the total holder count of this cryptocurrency stands at 1,611,130. The most recent update from the BabyDoge tracker, though, says that this number has grown to 1,611,498.

In the meantime, the Baby Doge Coin army continues its regular token burns. Recently, 82,773,032,800 coins worth merely $100 have been burned and, therefore, removed from the circulating supply.

The coin's market cap, at present, comprises $191,780,329 and is ranked 236th on CoinMarketCap. At the time of this writing, BabyDoge is changing hands at $0.000000001289.

SHIB holder count lags behind

According to WhaleStats wallet tracking platform that aggregates and shares data on the 100 largest whales on Ethereum, BSC, Polygon and a few other chains, the number of users holding the second largest canine token Shiba Inu is currently 1,214,736. This is around 400,000 less than that of BabyDoge.

This coin's market cap amounts to $7,228,757,847, leaving BabyDoge far behind.

SHIB, at the moment, is on the list of top 10 crypto holdings of the biggest whales on Ethereum. As of now, they are holding $147,312,162 worth of SHIB, which equals 12,015,673,898,858 Shiba Inu tokens.