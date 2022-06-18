BabyDoge Achieves New Big Community Milestone

Twitter account of popular meme cryptocurrency BabyDoge has announced that the number of its followers has surpassed 1.45 million.
We have passed 1.45 million followers on twitter!— Baby Doge (@BabyDogeCoin) June 17, 2022
Congratulations #BabyDogeArmy ! pic.twitter.com/q5j8CCUCgo
On April 29, this number was still at the 1.3 million level, while in February it stood at 1 million. Thus, over the past 5 months, the growth has been nearly half a million Twitter followers.
This is not the only milestone reached by BabyDoge recently. As reported by U.Today, earlier this week the number of the BabyDoge circulating supply was finally verified by CoinMarketCap.
Besides, the BabyDoge holder number has spiked to reach an all-time high of 1,550,000 addresses.
At press-time, the price of the meme token is holding at $0.000000001177, showing a decline by 3.46 percent in the past 24 hours.