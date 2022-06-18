BabyDoge Achieves New Big Community Milestone

BabyDoge has seen a new massive growth in the amount of Twitter followers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter account of popular meme cryptocurrency BabyDoge has announced that the number of its followers has surpassed 1.45 million.

We have passed 1.45 million followers on twitter!



Congratulations #BabyDogeArmy ! pic.twitter.com/q5j8CCUCgo — Baby Doge (@BabyDogeCoin) June 17, 2022

On April 29, this number was still at the 1.3 million level, while in February it stood at 1 million. Thus, over the past 5 months, the growth has been nearly half a million Twitter followers.

This is not the only milestone reached by BabyDoge recently. As reported by U.Today, earlier this week the number of the BabyDoge circulating supply was finally verified by CoinMarketCap.

Ads

Besides, the BabyDoge holder number has spiked to reach an all-time high of 1,550,000 addresses.

At press-time, the price of the meme token is holding at $0.000000001177, showing a decline by 3.46 percent in the past 24 hours.