BabyDoge Achieves New Big Community Milestone

Sat, 06/18/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
BabyDoge has seen a new massive growth in the amount of Twitter followers
Twitter account of popular meme cryptocurrency BabyDoge has announced that the number of its followers has surpassed 1.45 million.

On April 29, this number was still at the 1.3 million level, while in February it stood at 1 million. Thus, over the past 5 months, the growth has been nearly half a million Twitter followers.

This is not the only milestone reached by BabyDoge recently. As reported by U.Today, earlier this week the number of the BabyDoge circulating supply was finally verified by CoinMarketCap.

Charles Hoskinson Responds to Question About His “Claiming to Be Satoshi”, Here's What He Says

Besides, the BabyDoge holder number has spiked to reach an all-time high of 1,550,000 addresses.

At press-time, the price of the meme token is holding at $0.000000001177, showing a decline by 3.46 percent in the past 24 hours.

