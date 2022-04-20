Axe Brings Back Its Dogecoin-Themed Deodorant

Axe, one of the biggest personal care brands owned by Unilever, will launch a limited edition of Dogecan

Axe, one of the most popular personal care brands owned by British company Unilever, has just announced a limited edition of a Dogecoin-themed deodorant in a tweet.

The first batch of 100 items will be available soon, according to the company. Axe has clarified that they will be available for purchase with Dogecoin.