    Aurora Labs Releases Aurora Cloud Console for Zero Code Blockchains Launch

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Aurora Labs, EVM-compatible ecosystem on top of NEAR Protocol, shares details of its innovative no-code blockchain deployment tool release
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 15:00
    Aurora Labs Releases Aurora Cloud Console for Zero Code Blockchains Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Aurora Labs has unveiled its Aurora Cloud Console, a self-serve, zero-cost, no-code platform designed to allow developers and businesses to deploy, customize and manage their own blockchains interoperable with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

    Aurora Cloud Console by Aurora Labs goes live: Details

    According to the official statement by its team, Aurora Labs, a pioneering platform for EVM solutions on NEAR Protocol, released Aurora Cloud Console, a no-code custom blockchain launcher. It allows teams and individuals to set up and run their own blockchains in a resource-effective manner.

    Designed for innovators to quickly deploy scalable blockchains without requiring technical expertise, Aurora Cloud Console makes launching and customizing chains as easy as setting up an online store via readymade templates. Creating a meme coin, scaling a global decentralized community or building cutting-edge dApps, the platform provides all the tools needed.

    Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora Labs, highlights that the new protocol unlocks previously unseen opportunities for developers and entrepreneurs in Web3:

    With Aurora Cloud Console, launching a chain is now easier, faster and completely accessible. In just days, you can have a fully customizable chain powered by NEAR’s robust network. We’ve removed the complexity, so builders can focus on creating great products while tapping into a thriving ecosystem of liquidity, tools, and users. Aurora Cloud Console is the gateway to Web3.

    The initial release comes with a full stack of instruments necessary for deploying new custom blockchains. From the onset of its operations, the Aurora Cloud Console comes with full access to the console's main tooling package and a guided onboarding process to select parameters (permissions, base token, gas fees, integrations).

    Also, it allows for monitoring real-time transaction usage, tracking of chain deployment progress and so on.

    New tool streamlines custom blockchain launch for businesses

    Aurora transforms blockchain deployment into an intuitive and accessible process. The platform makes chain ownership affordable for projects of all sizes, various tech backgrounds and potential userbase counts.

    Aurora Virtual Chains deliver unmatched scalability, handling large transaction volumes, while supporting the growth of expanding communities and applications.

    Additionally, it ensures seamless integration with NEAR, Ethereum and other top-tier programmable blockchains, facilitating cross-chain value transfers and interoperability to create a connected and robust ecosystem.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #NEAR Protocol News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

