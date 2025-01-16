Aurora Labs Releases Aurora Cloud Console for Zero Code Blockchains Launch

Advertisement

Aurora Labs has unveiled its Aurora Cloud Console, a self-serve, zero-cost, no-code platform designed to allow developers and businesses to deploy, customize and manage their own blockchains interoperable with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

According to the official statement by its team, Aurora Labs, a pioneering platform for EVM solutions on NEAR Protocol, released Aurora Cloud Console, a no-code custom blockchain launcher. It allows teams and individuals to set up and run their own blockchains in a resource-effective manner.

Designed for innovators to quickly deploy scalable blockchains without requiring technical expertise, Aurora Cloud Console makes launching and customizing chains as easy as setting up an online store via readymade templates. Creating a meme coin, scaling a global decentralized community or building cutting-edge dApps, the platform provides all the tools needed.

Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora Labs, highlights that the new protocol unlocks previously unseen opportunities for developers and entrepreneurs in Web3:

With Aurora Cloud Console, launching a chain is now easier, faster and completely accessible. In just days, you can have a fully customizable chain powered by NEAR’s robust network. We’ve removed the complexity, so builders can focus on creating great products while tapping into a thriving ecosystem of liquidity, tools, and users. Aurora Cloud Console is the gateway to Web3.

The initial release comes with a full stack of instruments necessary for deploying new custom blockchains. From the onset of its operations, the Aurora Cloud Console comes with full access to the console's main tooling package and a guided onboarding process to select parameters (permissions, base token, gas fees, integrations).

Also, it allows for monitoring real-time transaction usage, tracking of chain deployment progress and so on.

New tool streamlines custom blockchain launch for businesses

Aurora transforms blockchain deployment into an intuitive and accessible process. The platform makes chain ownership affordable for projects of all sizes, various tech backgrounds and potential userbase counts.

Aurora Virtual Chains deliver unmatched scalability, handling large transaction volumes, while supporting the growth of expanding communities and applications.

Additionally, it ensures seamless integration with NEAR, Ethereum and other top-tier programmable blockchains, facilitating cross-chain value transfers and interoperability to create a connected and robust ecosystem.