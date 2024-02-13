Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Team's Tweet Excites SHIB Community, Here's Why

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu community abuzz with expectations following new tweet
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 13:12
Shiba Inu Team's Tweet Excites SHIB Community, Here's Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Recently, the Shiba Inu team shared a heartwarming tweet with the SHIB community, which was greeted very enthusiastically.

Advertisement

The tweet, which was posted on Feb. 12, 2024, reads: "Love is in the air," with a love emoji signaling the approach of Valentine’s Day.

The post was accompanied by an image of a big Shiba Inu mascot bringing together two puppies, suggesting love.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Sparks Speculation With Cryptic New Tweet: Details

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama sent out a similar message on the Shibarium Telegram channel: "Love is in their air. Prepare your heart (and your wallet)." Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, tweeted a screenshot of Kusama's remark to social media platform X.

While the Shiba Inu community is buzzing with expectations as to what the love-infused message from the Shiba Inu team could bring about, Lucie issues an important warning.

Lucie encourages Shiboshi holders to join the Discord community to ensure their safety. They should keep in mind that there are no surprise airdrops or unexpected claims. She warns the Shiba Inu community to be alert since scams and phishing links are expected to increase.

Lucie further added as a precautionary safety measure on social media platforms that Shib community members should make sure they ask moderators three times before making any moves and to never do so in direct messages. They should also bear in mind that moderators will never send links in direct messages (DMs).

In other news, Shiba Inu layer 2 Shibarium has received a new integration. Frontier Wallet, a unified noncustodial wallet, has announced support for Shibarium. This move would allow users to start trading, staking and earning BONE, or secure the Shibarium network by signing up as validators.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Solana (SOL) Open Interest Surpasses $1.75 Billion as Price Goes Bullish
2024/02/13 13:09
Solana (SOL) Open Interest Surpasses $1.75 Billion as Price Goes Bullish
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Ethereum Whale Goes All in on ETH in Brave Move as Price Skyrockets
2024/02/13 13:09
Ethereum Whale Goes All in on ETH in Brave Move as Price Skyrockets
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk Ignites Bullish Sentiment in Community as Bitcoin Tops $50,000
2024/02/13 13:09
Elon Musk Ignites Bullish Sentiment in Community as Bitcoin Tops $50,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu Team's Tweet Excites SHIB Community, Here's Why
Solana (SOL) Open Interest Surpasses $1.75 Billion as Price Goes Bullish
Ethereum Whale Goes All in on ETH in Brave Move as Price Skyrockets
Show all