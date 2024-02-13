Shiba Inu Team's Tweet Excites SHIB Community, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recently, the Shiba Inu team shared a heartwarming tweet with the SHIB community, which was greeted very enthusiastically.

Advertisement

The tweet, which was posted on Feb. 12, 2024, reads: "Love is in the air," with a love emoji signaling the approach of Valentine’s Day.

Love is in the air 💕... pic.twitter.com/SzgUmM7xbg — Shib (@Shibtoken) February 12, 2024

The post was accompanied by an image of a big Shiba Inu mascot bringing together two puppies, suggesting love.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama sent out a similar message on the Shibarium Telegram channel: "Love is in their air. Prepare your heart (and your wallet)." Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, tweeted a screenshot of Kusama's remark to social media platform X.

While the Shiba Inu community is buzzing with expectations as to what the love-infused message from the Shiba Inu team could bring about, Lucie issues an important warning.

Lucie encourages Shiboshi holders to join the Discord community to ensure their safety. They should keep in mind that there are no surprise airdrops or unexpected claims. She warns the Shiba Inu community to be alert since scams and phishing links are expected to increase.

Lucie further added as a precautionary safety measure on social media platforms that Shib community members should make sure they ask moderators three times before making any moves and to never do so in direct messages. They should also bear in mind that moderators will never send links in direct messages (DMs).

In other news, Shiba Inu layer 2 Shibarium has received a new integration. Frontier Wallet, a unified noncustodial wallet, has announced support for Shibarium. This move would allow users to start trading, staking and earning BONE, or secure the Shibarium network by signing up as validators.