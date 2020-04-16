Atomic Wallet Upgrades Multi-Chain Staking Mechanisms: Details

Atomic Wallet is an industry-level coin storage and staking ecosystem. Atomic Wallet users can now enjoy an upgraded toolkit of passive income opportunities

Launched in 2019, Atomic Wallet is a one-stop-shop ecosystem that acts as both a staking provider and a multi-currency wallet. Atomic Wallet users can stake their assets in a seamless and profitable manner.

Crypto staking and beyond

Cryptocurrency staking refers to the process of delegating your proof-of-stake assets to preserve the integrity of the blockchain consensus. The delegators receive the rewards from validators, as the validators use their stakes in the voting process.

That said, cryptocurrency staking is one of the most attractive solutions for fair passive income in crypto. Atomic Wallet crypto exchange ecosystem created a top-notch staking provider that is ready to on-board new stakers. At the moment, Cosmos (ATOM), Tezos (XTZ), Ontology (ONT), Komodo (KMD), Tron (TRX), Neo (NEO), VeChain (VET), Algorand (ALGO) and Cardano (ADA) staking is available with Atomic Wallet. A tenth altcoin, ICON (ICX) will be added to the staking on this platform soon.

Atomic Wallet has implemented a unique system of decentralized staking. With this concept, the staking provider charges its stakers with no transactional or maintenance fees. Also, the staking rewards are sent to the users’ wallets directly from the validators with no third party involvement.

Secure and powerful wallet for many tokens

From day one, Atomic Wallet was a multi-currency exchange tool. At print time, it delivers operations with 300+ tokens and protocols and allows its users to store, sell and exchange their crypto in the blink of an eye.

Also, the system has its native token, Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC). This token was used to provide loyal stakers with extra offers and discounts.

Everyone who is interested in crypto staking should try its performance at least once. For now, the extra offer is available for newcomers: 15 AWS of US Dollar equivalent can be claimed by every newbie just for downloading the Atomic Wallet Android-based application.

Since Atomic Wallet has integrated cutting-edge fiat gateways, crypto purchasing with a credit card is also available here. Users can buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP in a couple of clicks. Furthermore, by buying AWC tokens, you can cut the cost of transactional fees. Last but not least, Atomic Wallet is one of the first crypto products that has enabled cashback options with the cashback going straight to the user's storage.