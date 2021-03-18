Associated Press to Record Basketball Scores on Ethereum Blockchain

AP has partnered with Everipedia to publish March Madness scores on the Ethereum blockchain

The Associated Press has joined forces with tech startup Everipedia to publish the basketball scores and schedules of the March Madness college tournament on Ethereum.

Everipedia's OraQle dashboard makes it possible to watch how AP records the results on the second-largest blockchain in real time.

Last week, the esteemed non-profit news agency also sold its first non-fungible token (NFT) for 100 ETH.

Warren Buffett's $1 million offer

March Madness is one of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S. The 2019 tournament averaged a whopping 10.9 million viewers across different television networks.



This year, billionaire Warren Buffett is offering a million dollars to any Berkshire Hathaway employee who will correctly guess the outcome of every single game, but the odds of scoring a perfect NCAA bracket are pretty scant. Nevertheless, the one with the most accurate prediction will still get a cool $100,000.

The very first game will start today at 6 p.m. EST.