Ark Invest's Bitcoiner Cathie Wood Makes Stunning AI Prediction

Cathie Wood, a renowned investor and chief executive at Ark Invest, has taken to her account on the X social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) to praise AI and also share the recent “white paper.”

This document was written by Ark’s Chief Futurist Brett Winton, and it addresses current AI development, its quite fast expansion and the potential of this technology, as well as what it can achieve in the future.

Cathie Wood has referred to AI as “the most transformative technology in history and the biggest catalyst to other innovation platforms.” These platforms in the future, she believes, are likely to work in spheres like “autonomous mobility and multiomics sequencing in the quest to cure diseases.”

AI bots have been quickly expanding recently, rolling out numerous updates. The most famous ones so far are ChatGPT, created by OpenAI; Midjourney and Grok – ChatGPT’s rival – developed by Elon Musk’s xAI start-up. Microsoft has also launched its AI called Copilot, and Apple is working on AI products as well.

Cathie Wood: Bitcoin to $1.5 million

Aside from her interest in AI, Cathie Wood is a prominent Bitcoin supporter, who made an ultra-bullish BTC price prediction at the end of 2023 and in January of this year. In November, Wood said she expected a moderate price for Bitcoin to reach $600,000 by 2030. However, if a bullish scenario plays out by then, the world’s largest cryptocurrency would reach $1.5 million per coin by that time.

This price outlook coincides with one made by investor and the author of the popular book on finance management, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki. In a recent tweet, speaking about the book called “GPT Money” authored by Jim Richard, which is about to be published, Kiyosaki said that AI was going to disrupt the finance industry greatly.

As he stated in his tweets many times before, Kiyosaki expects a big financial crisis to take place as artificial intelligence-based bots enter the sphere of finance. In light of these expected changes, Kiyosaki cited the aforementioned book to say that by 2025, Bitcoin is likely to reach $500,000, and by 2030, it may soar as high as $1 million.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $61,360.