Advertisement
AD

    Ark Invest's Bitcoiner Cathie Wood Makes Stunning AI Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ark Invest's CEO praises AI, reflecting on what it can achieve in future
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 15:55
    Ark Invest's Bitcoiner Cathie Wood Makes Stunning AI Prediction
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cathie Wood, a renowned investor and chief executive at Ark Invest, has taken to her account on the X social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) to praise AI and also share the recent “white paper.”

    Advertisement

    This document was written by Ark’s Chief Futurist Brett Winton, and it addresses current AI development, its quite fast expansion and the potential of this technology, as well as what it can achieve in the future.

    Cathie Wood has referred to AI as “the most transformative technology in history and the biggest catalyst to other innovation platforms.” These platforms in the future, she believes, are likely to work in spheres like “autonomous mobility and multiomics sequencing in the quest to cure diseases.”

    HOT Stories
    It's Official, First XRP ETF Filing Lands on SEC's Desk
    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    SHIB Lead Kusama Endorses Key Upcoming Shiba Inu Event, SHIB Holders Excited
    Prominent Trader Brandt Names Pivotal Level That Bitcoin Bulls Have to Reclaim

    AI bots have been quickly expanding recently, rolling out numerous updates. The most famous ones so far are ChatGPT, created by OpenAI; Midjourney and Grok – ChatGPT’s rival – developed by Elon Musk’s xAI start-up. Microsoft has also launched its AI called Copilot, and Apple is working on AI products as well.

    Advertisement

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns About 'Weird Times' Coming: 'Be Extra Careful'
    Tue, 10/01/2024 - 09:25
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns About 'Weird Times' Coming: 'Be Extra Careful'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Cathie Wood: Bitcoin to $1.5 million

    Aside from her interest in AI, Cathie Wood is a prominent Bitcoin supporter, who made an ultra-bullish BTC price prediction at the end of 2023 and in January of this year. In November, Wood said she expected a moderate price for Bitcoin to reach $600,000 by 2030. However, if a bullish scenario plays out by then, the world’s largest cryptocurrency would reach $1.5 million per coin by that time.

    This price outlook coincides with one made by investor and the author of the popular book on finance management, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki. In a recent tweet, speaking about the book called “GPT Money” authored by Jim Richard, which is about to be published, Kiyosaki said that AI was going to disrupt the finance industry greatly.

    As he stated in his tweets many times before, Kiyosaki expects a big financial crisis to take place as artificial intelligence-based bots enter the sphere of finance. In light of these expected changes, Kiyosaki cited the aforementioned book to say that by 2025, Bitcoin is likely to reach $500,000, and by 2030, it may soar as high as $1 million.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $61,360.

    #Cathie Wood #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 15:49
    When Does 'Uptober' Really Start? Bitcoin Price History Reveals All
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 2, 2024 - 15:31
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 2
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Mpeppe Presale Hits $3M As Mpeppe Releases New Telegram Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ark Invest's Bitcoiner Cathie Wood Makes Stunning AI Prediction
    When Does 'Uptober' Really Start? Bitcoin Price History Reveals All
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 2
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD