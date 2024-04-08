April 10 Crucial Date for Crypto and Bitcoin Markets: Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

April 10 is a significant date as the United States is set to announce the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March. This index measures inflation, and it is a big deal because it can influence the Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rates.

The next day, the U.S. will release the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in March, with a high chance of interest rates staying the same in May. Obviously, such a major decision for the U.S. economy almost always directly or indirectly affects the performance of digital assets, and Bitcoin in particular.

When interest rates are unchanged, it usually hints at the fact that the economy is stable enough not to need higher rates to slow down inflation. For Bitcoin and digital assets, steady interest rates might be considered "good." They make borrowing money less expensive, which can lead to more investment in riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

Looking at Bitcoin's price on the chart, we can see that it is around $71,539. If the news on April 10 and 11 suggests that the U.S. economy is favorable, Bitcoin could see a boost as more investors would like to gain additional risk exposure.

As for the technical side of the story, the key level to watch is at around $67,000, and if it can stay above this, it might climb toward the all-time high. The importance of the aforementioned price level is reflected in the fact that $67,000 has been a point of breakdown for BTC numerous times. But if Bitcoin cannot keep above this level, there is support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $57,757.

If the Bitcoin price stays bullish and the news from the CPI and FOMC is positive, or at least not negative, digital assets might see stabilization after all. A steady or decreasing inflation rate could mean more confidence in riskier investments, and that is where Bitcoin could benefit.