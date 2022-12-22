ApeCoin Price Jumps as APE Emerges Among Most-Purchased Coins for Whales

Popular altcoin APE is trading in green, rising overnight as it is wanted by ETH whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to WhaleStats on-chain data platform, ApeCoin has entered the top 10 list of most purchased assets among the largest whales on Ethereum over the past 24 hours, along with Shiba Inu coin.

APE, SHIB surge to top 10 list

In a recently published tweet, WhaleStats revealed that aside from APE, there are other popular crypto assets among the top-purchased ones: SHIB, UNI, MANA, BAT, ENJ, etc.

Aside from that, APE and SHIB are also on the list of the top 10 list of most sold coins and, as a result, coins with the highest trading volume.

Nearly half of the coins on this list have been taken by USD-backed stablecoins — USDC, USDT and their derivatives.

Ads Ads

As APE managed to get on that list, its price soared by over 5% in the past 24 hours.

Whales add 24 billion SHIB to their balance

Over the past 24 hours, the 100 largest whales on Ethereum have purchased roughly $200,000 worth of Shiba Inu meme coins. This is the equivalent of 24,038,461,538 SHIB.

Now, these wallets are holding a total of $48,262,363 in this canine token.

APE launched staking recently

Earlier this month, ApeCoin launched its much-anticipated staking program. As of Dec. 12, more than 57.5 million APE were staked within it worth $247 million in fiat. That was a driver that pushed the price of APE up 53%.

At the time of this writing, ApeCoin is changing hands at $3.65 per token, per data shared by CoinMarketCap.