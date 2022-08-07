ApeCoin Now Supported by BitPay

BitPay, the leading cryptocurrency payment processor, has announced that it now supports the ApeCoin (APE) cryptocurrency.



As reported by U.Today, Italian fashion house Gucci announced that it would start accepting the cryptocurrency in partnership with BitPay, giving the token that underpins the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT ecosystem a major adoption boost.



ApeCoin is the 34th biggest cryptocurrency at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap data.



In addition, the Atlanta, Georgia-based company added a euro-backed stablecoin called Euro Coin (EUROC) to the list of available cryptocurrencies.



BitPay users are now able to buy, store and swap the two new cryptocurrencies in the BitPay wallets and spend them instead of cash.

In June, BitPay processed a total of 66,608 transactions, according to data published on its website.Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, accounted for more than half of all the transactions (53.3%). Litecoin (21.21%) and Ethereum (9.71%) come in second and third places, respectively. Dogecoin (6.17%) and Bitcoin Cash (5.02%) are also in the top 5. Shiba Inu accounted for less than 0.5% of all transactions, which is a smaller share compared to March.In July, Yachtzoo, the Monaco-based luxury yacht company, partnered with BitPay, making it possible for its customers to buy, sell or charter a yacht with the help of a wide range of digital assets.Kuoni, a Switzerland-based tourism company, also announced a partnership with BitPay last month.The extensive list of merchants supported by the prominent crypto company includes AMC Theatres, the largest cinema chain in the world, and major electronics retailer Newegg.