Anon Wallets Shift 226 Billion Shiba Inu Just Hours Before SHIB Reached This Milestone

Sat, 10/22/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Mysterious whales have transferred more than 226 bilion Shiba Inu prior to this major event for SHIB
Twitter user @shibaplay_ has shared that in the past 24 hours, two massive transactions of Shiba Inu were performed. In these transfers, two lumps of slightly more than 100 billion meme coins were moved.

In the meantime, SHIB has been added by this popular crypto payment gateway to its prepaid cards that can be used to pay for accessing Netflix and to buy goods on the Amazon behemoth.

Whale moves 226 million SHIB

The source reported that Shib transfers worth $1,221,947 and $1,049,707 have been performed not long ago, amounting to 121,829,226,162 and 104,656,752,200 meme coins.

These were followed by another 200 billion SHIB tokens shifted in three chunks – 70, 70 and 60 billion coins.

Judging by data from Etherscan, these whales have been redistributing their crypto riches. Around 120 billion SHIB from these transfers were staked.

SHIB added by FCF Pay for crypto cards

As reported by the Twitter account of the FCF Pay crypto payment gateway, today they added Shiba Inu for their prepaid debit cards. Prior to that, users were able to top these cards only using stablecoins.

Previously, the company posted news on Twitter that their crypto debit card could be used for accessing goods and services on Amazon and Netflix. Now, it means that SHIB fans can pay these two giants with their favorite meme coin.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

