Here’s How SHIB Payments Can Be Adopted by These Two Global Giants: Details

FCF Pay has stated that it will soon announce the addition of SHIB to its prepaid debit cards, which are accepted by Amazon and Netflix giants.
To get this done, the SHIB army has had to fulfill a certain task.
Load your #FCFPAY #Visa card with crypto and use FCFPAY on @amazon @netflix https://t.co/5TMnndIE0k#FCF #crypto #bitcoin #bnb #bsc #fcfpay pic.twitter.com/PAuCBbWQ3T— FCF PAY - Crypto Payment Gateway (@fcfpay) October 20, 2022
SHIB army “making enough noise”
On its Twitter page, FCF Pay crypto payment gateway platform headquartered in Canada stated that it is willing to add popular meme coin Shiba Inu to its prepaid card if the SHIB army “makes enough noise”. So far, the tweet stated, the cards only accept stablecoins.
IMPORTANT! #Shibarmy... We've seen lots of posts about $Shib being accepted for our prepaid crypto debit cards.— FCF PAY - Crypto Payment Gateway (@fcfpay) October 21, 2022
We're only accepting stablecoins atm, but we COULD add #Shib TODAY if you make enough noise!
Our TG: https://t.co/nimJYeu9hi#SHIBARMYSTRONG #shibainu #ShibaArmy
The challenge given to fans of SHIB was to make 1,000 retweets of the FCF Pay tweet about SHIB.
In one of its recent tweets, they first stated that 50 percent, then 75 percent of the result was achieved.
Less than half an hour ago, a tweet was released saying that the necessary 1,000 retweets had been made and an announcement about SHIB getting added to their prepaid card will be coming out soon.
After that SHIB payments will become available on Amazon and Netflix via the company's cards.
Congratulations, #Shibarmy!— FCF PAY - Crypto Payment Gateway (@fcfpay) October 22, 2022
We knew you could do it!
Here at FCF Pay, we always keep our word. Announcement incoming!
Don't forget to visit our Telegram community. They've supported you all the way! Also, we have a bot there to buy the cards 🔥
🔗https://t.co/nimJYed6fi