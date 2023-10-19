Anoma Foundation's Namada Launches Community Rewards Program

Blockchain technology nonprofit organization Anoma Foundation announced that Namada, a multi-chain privacy protocol, initiates a Community Builders Program. Enhancing the level of privacy in blockchain systems is the program's goal.

Namada Community Builders Program kicks off with 10 million NAM in funds

Swiss-incorporated nonprofit Anoma Foundation allocates 10,000,000 NAM tokens exclusively to support participants in Namada's Community Builders Program. Anoma Foundation encourages all crypto developers to collaborate and share best practices with each other.

To signify the foundational impact of the allocation of NAM tokens, it will be encoded into the genesis block of the Namada blockchain following the completion of the Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RPGF) round.

Representatives of Anoma are excited to kickstart the massive community support campaign and stress its importance for Web3 security for various blockchains:

Namada provides asset-agnostic privacy across multiple blockchains with the use of zero-knowledge cryptography. The Namada Community Builders Program brings together a network of individuals and communities to build a portal bridging public and private digital realms.

Also, on Oct. 2, 2023, Namada organized a massive NAM airdrop for all participants of its incentivized stress testing, as U.Today previously covered.

Namada community voting set to happen in November

The Community Builder RPGF Round, conducted through Namada community voting that will take place between Nov. 20 and 26, seeks to recognize and reward early community members of the Namada protocol.

This airdrop is designed to give back to researchers and developers who have made significant contributions to the project's core objectives.

Earlier, in Q1-Q2, 2023, Namada scored partnerships with Osmosis, one of the established protocols of Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem, and ZCash (ZEC), a veteran privacy cryptocurrency.