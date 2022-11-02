Ankr Integrates Coinbase Wallet to Advance Liquid Staking Options

Ankr, blockchain node provider, now allows Coinbase users to stake their tokens without leaving app

Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure vendor and operator of staking pools, advances its toolkit with Coinbase Wallet integration. This cooperation unlocks new opportunities for stakers, delegators and liquidity providers.

Ankr integrates Coinbase Wallet for liquid crypto staking

According to the official announcement shared by Ankr, its liquidity staking mechanisms are now seamlessly integrated with Coinbase Wallet, one of the largest CEXes globally and the most popular crypto app in the U.S.

Starting from Nov. 2, 2022, Coinbase users can stake their coins without leaving the application. Through Coinbase Pay, Coinbase Wallet can be easily connected to a user's main account and, therefore, to Ankr's staking instruments.

Users can connect their balances to Ankr's staking module either through a Coinbase Wallet browser extension (via desktop) or through Coinbase Wallet app's dApp browser on smartphones. Staking statistics can therefore be demonstrated in the DeFi tab of Coinbase Wallet.

Josh Neuroth, Ankr's head of product, highlights the importance of such an integration for the adoption and technical progress of his product:

Having the ability to connect a Coinbase Wallet was one of the most hotly requested features for Ankr Staking, and that's a testament to how many people find the wallet useful for interacting with Web3 and DeFi every day. We always want to ensure our stakers are pleased while opening our earning solutions to as many new participants as possible.

Also, information about staked assets can be viewed through the dashboard tab of Ankr Staking.

More liquidity management opportunities for mainstream blockchain users

As of Q4, 2022, Ankr supports the staking of crypto coins on the top of Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC), two crucial EVM-compatible blockchains. Ankr facilitates Ankr (ANKR) and Gnosis (mGNO) delegated staking, while Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Binance Coin (BNB), Fantom (FTM) and Avalanche (AVAX) are available for liquid staking.

With this integration, Ankr automatically transfers staking rewards to users' Coinbase Wallets.

The new development is of crucial importance for liquidity mining enthusiasts, liquidity providers for DeFi, stakers and even traders of major DEXes.